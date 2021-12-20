Covid-19 issues cancel St. Bonaventure-Northeastern men's basketball game

The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team's nonconference schedule has come to a premature ending.

The Bonnies were scheduled to play at Northeastern at noon Wednesday in Boston, but Northeastern announced Monday morning that the game has been canceled due to Covid-19 issues and positive tests within the Huskies' program.

Northeastern, which plays in the Colonial Athletic Association, announced Saturday that its nonconference game against Vermont was canceled due to Covid-19 positive tests in Northeastern's program. Northeastern also announced last week that it will not have spectators at on-campus athletic events.

Northeastern's cancellations are part of a slew of cancellations and postponements in college basketball in the past week.

At least 50 men's and women's programs have reported Covid-19 issues in their programs in the last five days, due to Covid protocols, positive tests or public health recommendations, according to a Buffalo News database that is tracking Covid-19 issues in college basketball this season.