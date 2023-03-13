Greg Dolan, a guard with the Cornell men’s basketball team, has entered the transfer portal.

Dolan, a Williamsville South graduate, confirmed the move in a text message to The News. He is a 6-foot-3 guard who was the Big Red’s leading scorer this season, averaging 13.3 points and shooting 48.2% (134 for 278) in 28 games. Dolan also averaged 3.6 rebounds per game, and had 99 assists and 44 steals.

In three seasons at Cornell, Dolan averaged 8.7 points and 2.8 rebounds, and had 167 assists and 77 steals. He also is a career 48.4% shooter (213 for 440).

Cornell did not play during the 2020-21 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dolan has an extra year of eligibility due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but cannot participate in athletics in the Ivy League as a fifth-year student or as a graduate transfer.

Dolan’s mother, Kristen, played basketball at Canisius, and his younger sister, Hannah, is a sophomore guard for the Golden Griffins. His sister, Gretchen, recently completed her senior year at Williamsville South and has signed to play college basketball at Illinois.