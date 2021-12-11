Connecticut downs St. Bonaventure 74-64 at the Never Forget Tribute Classic

Bona also hit a scoring drought of more than four 1/2 minutes before Dominick Welch's three-point play midway through the half cut UConn's lead to 11-10, followed by a 3-pointer by Adaway to give Bona a 13-11 lead at 10:01.

Akok Akok’s 3-pointer with less than nine minutes left in the first half gave UConn a 16-13 lead, but Adaway answered seconds later to tie the game at 16-16. However, Adaway got called for Bona’s seventh foul about 30 seconds later, and after Jordan Hawkins’ free throws, the Huskies opened their lead to 27-20 as Bona hit a scoring drought of nearly 2:20.

Holmes’ three-point play with 3:11 left in the half cut UConn’s lead to 27-23, and then with two minutes left, Welch's 3-pointer cut UConn’s lead to 29-26.

With 41 seconds left in the half, Holmes drove to the basket for a layup that cut UConn’s lead to 29-28 and forced the Huskies to call a timeout, but on Bona’s final possession, Holmes’ off-balance jumper rolled off the rim just before the buzzer.

Holmes' 3-pointer gave Bona a 35-33 lead about 2:45 into the second half, but UConn answered seconds later on Cole’s three-point play to give the lead back to UConn, 36-35, the second of three lead changes in the first four minutes.