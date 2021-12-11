Connecticut downs St. Bonaventure 74-64 at the Never Forget Tribute Classic

NEWARK, N.J. – This was the best chance for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team to enhance its nonconference resume, to move up in the NET rankings and to redeem itself as a potential Associated Press Top 25 team on a neutral court.
Instead, the Bonnies were stopped by a UConn team that made defensive adjustments and used a double-digit run in the second half to defeat St. Bonaventure 74-64 in the Never Forget Tribute Classic on Saturday at the Prudential Center.
The Huskies held on for the win despite Bona cutting UConn’s lead to five twice in the final four minutes of the second half.
Jaren Holmes led the Bonnies (8-2) with 19 points, and Jalen Adaway registered his third double-double in four games, with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
RJ Cole led the Huskies (9-2) with 15 points.
Bona gets another shot to earn a Power Six win when it plays Virginia Tech at 4 p.m. Friday in Charlotte, N.C.; the Hokies will be the fourth Power Six opponent the Bonnies face in their nonconference schedule.
With Osun Osunniyi in foul trouble in the first three minutes against UConn, Bona opened 1 for 6 from the floor with only two rebounds (to UConn's five – including four defensive rebounds), and committed four turnovers in that early span.
Bona also hit a scoring drought of more than four 1/2 minutes before Dominick Welch's three-point play midway through the half cut UConn's lead to 11-10, followed by a 3-pointer by Adaway to give Bona a 13-11 lead at 10:01.
Akok Akok’s 3-pointer with less than nine minutes left in the first half gave UConn a 16-13 lead, but Adaway answered seconds later to tie the game at 16-16. However, Adaway got called for Bona’s seventh foul about 30 seconds later, and after Jordan Hawkins’ free throws, the Huskies opened their lead to 27-20 as Bona hit a scoring drought of nearly 2:20.
Holmes’ three-point play with 3:11 left in the half cut UConn’s lead to 27-23, and then with two minutes left, Welch's 3-pointer cut UConn’s lead to 29-26.
With 41 seconds left in the half, Holmes drove to the basket for a layup that cut UConn’s lead to 29-28 and forced the Huskies to call a timeout, but on Bona’s final possession, Holmes’ off-balance jumper rolled off the rim just before the buzzer.
Holmes' 3-pointer gave Bona a 35-33 lead about 2:45 into the second half, but UConn answered seconds later on Cole’s three-point play to give the lead back to UConn, 36-35, the second of three lead changes in the first four minutes.
The Huskies, though, put together a run to retake the lead midway through the second half, which opened to 13-0 after Jordan Hawkins hit back-to-back shots – a jumper and a 3-pointer that forced the Bonnies to call a timeout with 10:52 left, down 49-39.
The Huskies opened their lead to as many as 13 points in the second half, but with 4:34 left in the second half, the Bonnies cut UConn’s lead to 59-53 on Holmes’ layup, then to 60-55 on Osunniyi’s layup with 3:52 left.
Then, with 1:55 left, the Bonnies called a timeout after Osunniyi’s layup cut UConn’s lead again to five, at 64-59, but Jalen Gaffney completed a three-point play 25 seconds later, which helped UConn maintain at least a seven-point lead down the stretch.