Colorado State layup with 4 seconds left ends UB season at NIT

Defensive lapses plagued the University at Buffalo right to the end Friday night in a 75-73 National Invitational Tournament loss to Colorado State in Denton, Texas.

Six-foot sophomore guard Isaiah Stevens beat UB's Ronaldo Segu off the dribble for a driving layup with 1.2 seconds left that won the game for the Rams.

The Bulls had just tied the game on a second-chance 3-pointer by Laquill Hardnett with 14 seconds left.

Poor defense and one spell of empty offensive possessions were two factors the Bulls could not overcome as their season ended with a 16-9 record.

The Rams scored a whopping 44 points in the paint, a majority of them open layups as they shredded the UB defense at times.

The Bulls owned a 50-44 lead with 14:10 to go, before a horrendous stretch of possessions marked by poor shot selection, missed shots and turnovers.

They were outscored 15-1 during the dry spell, which lasted 5:39, before Josh Mballa scored on a layup to make it 59-53 with 8:30 left.

UB then went on its own run, 11 points in a row, for a 62-59 lead with 5:41 left. Two 3-pointers and another layup, though, put CSU back in front 67-64. However, UB kept on coming and finally gained the tie on Hardnett's basket.

Junior forward Jeenathan Williams led UB with 21 points. Senior Jayvon Graves, playing his last college game, and Hardnett each scored 12. Mballa had 10.

David Roddy, a 6-5, 250-pound forward, led Colorado State with 17 points. Stevens and Adam Thistlewood, whom UB left open for four made 3-pointers, had 14 points each. James Moors, a 6-10 freshman, had 10.

UB made 30 of 63 shots (47.6%) to CSU's 31 of 70 (44.3%). Each side made seven 3-pointers. UB had 14 turnovers to 11 takeaways.

Colorado State (19-6) advanced to a NIT quarterfinal game next Thursday against North Carolina State. The Wolfpack from the Atlantic Coast Conference advanced with a 75-61 win over Davidson in the first round.