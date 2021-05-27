College sports notes: WNY athletes set to play in NCAA men's lacrosse championship games

The NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Division I championship also will be decided this weekend with semifinal games Saturday and the championship Monday at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Md. Jalynn Jimerson (Lake Shore), the 2018 Borrelli Award winner as the top girls lacrosse player in WNY, is a member of the No. 3 seed Syracuse team that will face No. 2 Northwestern at 2 p.m. after No. 1 North Carolina faces No. 4 Boston College at noon.

Josh Jeziorski (Alden) of Buffalo State finished 14th in the long jump on Thursday with a leap of 21 feet, 11.75 inches (6.70) at the NCAA Division III Track & Field Championships at the Irwin Belk Track on the campus of North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro. Jeziorski’s distance was the same as Justin Kiefel, who won the event at last week’s All Atlantic Region meet at St. John Fisher in Pittsford, but Kiefel was placed 13th because Jeziorski fouled on his first attempt. The runner-up in the event at St. John Fisher, Egypt Page, a Brockport State senior and SUNYAC champion, won the NCAA meet title at 24.4.25 (7.42 meters). The record in the Division III meet of 25-8 has stood since 1974 when it was set by David Boyd of Fisk University (Tenn.).