College sports notes: WNY athletes set to play in NCAA men's lacrosse championship games

Three Western New York athletes will participate in NCAA men’s lacrosse championship games on Sunday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.
Senior attack Larson Sundown (Akron) and senior long stick midfielder Brett Naylor (Clarence) will play for RIT (Rochester Institute of Technology) against Salisbury (Md.) in the NCAA Division III final at 4 p.m. RIT is 13-0 and competing in its third national final. Salisbury, a 12-time Division III champion, is 17-1.
Sundown, from Basom, is RIT’s second-leading scorer with 23 goals and 26 assists for 49 points this season. He transferred from Limestone (S.C.) after attending Onondaga Community College.
Senior defenseman Jake Lutz (Canisius) will play for Le Moyne (14-0) against Lenoir-Rhyne (15-1) in the NCAA Division II championship at 1 p.m. Lutz, who is from Hamburg, collected 22 ground balls and caused six turnovers in eight games for the Dolphins. Le Moyne, located in Syracuse, will be playing in the Division II championship game for the 10th time. With a 5-4 record in the final, Le Moyne last won the championship in 2016. It’s the first championship final for Lenoir-Rhyne, located in North Carolina.
The Division I semifinals in East Hartford will be on Saturday with North Carolina facing Virginia at noon and Duke taking on Maryland at 2:30 p.m.
The Division I championship game will be on Monday at 1 p.m. at the same venue.
The NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Division I championship also will be decided this weekend with semifinal games Saturday and the championship Monday at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Md. Jalynn Jimerson (Lake Shore), the 2018 Borrelli Award winner as the top girls lacrosse player in WNY, is a member of the No. 3 seed Syracuse team that will face No. 2 Northwestern at 2 p.m. after No. 1 North Carolina faces No. 4 Boston College at noon.
Lindenwood (Mo.) in Division II and Salisbury in Division III won those women's NCAA titles decided last weekend.
Jeziorski fourth in D-III meet
Josh Jeziorski (Alden) of Buffalo State finished 14th in the long jump on Thursday with a leap of 21 feet, 11.75 inches (6.70) at the NCAA Division III Track & Field Championships at the Irwin Belk Track on the campus of North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro. Jeziorski’s distance was the same as Justin Kiefel, who won the event at last week’s All Atlantic Region meet at St. John Fisher in Pittsford, but Kiefel was placed 13th because Jeziorski fouled on his first attempt. The runner-up in the event at St. John Fisher, Egypt Page, a Brockport State senior and SUNYAC champion, won the NCAA meet title at 24.4.25 (7.42 meters). The record in the Division III meet of 25-8 has stood since 1974 when it was set by David Boyd of Fisk University (Tenn.).
Two University at Buffalo athletes will compete on Friday in the NCAA Division I Track & Field East Regional championships at Hodges Stadium at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.
Senior Brandon Burke, the Mid-American Conference champion, will compete in the high jump at 1 p.m. and fifth-year senior Sam Wray will be in the discus throw at 1:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, UB’s Jonathan Surdej (Lancaster) launched a throw of 55 feet, 4.75 inches (16.88 meters) on his final throw after fouling twice to finish 39th. Andrew Liskowitz, a senior from Michigan, won with a throw of 66-6 1/2 (20.28 meters). UB sophomore Caleb Nickens finished 39th with a throw of 190 feet, 4 inches (58.01 meters) in the hammer. Thomas Mardal of Florida won with 233-10 (71.29 meters).
Local college committments
Clarence – Erin Callahan to Fredonia for volleyball; Tapestry Charter – Cameron Dillard to St. Lawrence for track & field; Makhia Laster to Buffalo State for track & field; Lockport – Ella Wroblewski to Seton Hill for lacrosse; West Seneca West – Cameron Briggs to Medaille for men’s lacrosse; Max Koller to Fredonia for baseball; Connor Nowak to Lawrence Tech for bowling; Rachel Scharf to Houghton for softball; Jackson Strong to Canisius for baseball.