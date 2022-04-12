College notes: UB's Jeenathan Williams to play in Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

Jeenathan Williams will get a prime opportunity to showcase his talents as he prepares for a professional basketball career.

Williams, who recently announced that he will pursue a professional opportunity after four seasons at the University at Buffalo, is one of 64 players selected to participate in the prestigious Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, which begins Wednesday in Virginia.

Williams, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound wing, will play in front of NBA and international scouts.

The tournament often serves as a springboard to a potential NBA combine invite.

The combine is scheduled for May 16-22 in Chicago. The pool of 64 players is broken into eight teams and includes players from the Division I, II, III and NAIA. Among this year’s 64 players are Syracuse forward Jimmy Boeheim and Orange guard Cole Swider, Yeshiva guard Ryan Turrell – the NABC Division III National Player of the Year – Arkansas guard J.D. Notae and Richmond forward Grant Golden.

Williams will play for the Mike Duman Auto team.

Perkins to transfer to UB women’s hoops

New UB women's basketball coach Becky Burke landed her first incoming commitment, less than a week into the job.

Latrice Perkins, a 5-foot-11 guard who played the last four seasons at the College of Charleston, announced Monday night on her Instagram account that she’ll join the Bulls for the 2021-22 season. Perkins, who is from Winder, Ga., will be a fifth-year senior.

Perkins averaged 11.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in 31 games this season, and had 56 assists and 52 steals. In 92 games over four seasons, Perkins has averaged 9.4 points and 4.0 rebounds, and had 148 assists and 136 steals.

D’Youville men’s hoops coach to retire

Earl Schunk, who has coached the men’s basketball team at D’Youville for the past 11 years, announced that he will retire from coaching the Saints and from teaching in the Buffalo Public Schools after 33 years.

“With the transition to Division II, it is time to step away and watch the program thrive at this level,” Schunk wrote in a post on his Twitter account. “The foundation has been set. We have an excellent group of young players that are primed to take their next step and I’ll be closely following their development.”

Schunk has coached multiple sports at the high school and college levels, and led the Grover Cleveland boys basketball team to the NYSPHSAA Class A Final Four in 2004.

Schunk said his last day at D’Youville will be May 27.

Medina's Cooper into portal

Toledo wide receiver Jalin Cooper, a Medina graduate, has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining, he announced on social media. Cooper, who has played sparingly in his college career and battled injuries, said he has his undergraduate degree and is looking to continue on to graduate school.

