College basketball notes: UB women add transfer, Canisius' Green to Youngstown State

  • Updated
UB introduces women's hoops coach Becky Burke

Waiting to be introduced. New women's basketball head coach Becky Burke at a news conference to introduce her at UB's Alumni Arena on Friday, April 8, 2022.

 Robert Kirkham
The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team has added its fourth transfer since the hiring of Becky Burke on April 6.

UB announced Wednesday that Zakiyah Winfield, a 5-foot-7 guard from Division II national champion Glenville State, will join the Bulls for the 2022-23 season. Winfield averaged 18.1 points and 7.1 rebounds in 32 games this season.

Winfield joins guards Latrice Perkins (College of Charleston), Chellia Watson (USC Upstate) and Re’Shawna Stone (Glenville State) as UB’s incoming transfers.

Canisius’ Green to Youngstown State

Youngstown State announced that Malek Green, a forward who spent the last four seasons with the Canisius men’s basketball team, will join the Penguins as a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season.

Green, a 6-foot-7 forward from Cincinnati, averaged 10.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in 29 games with the Golden Griffins in 2021-22.

Niagara adds men’s basketball assistant

Niagara announced Antone Gray will join Greg Paulus’ staff as an assistant coach. Gray was an assistant at Brown for the last four seasons, and was an assistant at Maine from 2014-18.

Braxton Bayless, a 6-foot-2 guard at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa, also announced Wednesday that he will join the Purple Eagles. Bayless averaged nine points, 4.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 32 games as a sophomore.

