Coastal Carolina's late gain ends UB football's hope for an upset

The University at Buffalo football team kept its pace with a nationally ranked team that boasts one of the country’s more unique offenses. Yet after the Bulls cut the lead to single digits on a sustained drive late in the fourth quarter, No. 16 Coastal Carolina made the most of the final three minutes of regulation to eke out a 28-25 win against the Bulls on Saturday at UB Stadium.
The Bulls cut Coastal Carolina’s lead to three points with less than three minutes left on Kevin Marks’ 7-yard touchdown run, followed by Kyle Vantrease's 2-point conversion throw to Quian Williams. Five plays into Coastal Carolina’s final drive of the game, though, Reese White’s 4-yard run on third-and-2 from the Bulls 38 helped the Chanticleers close out the narrow win.
The last time the Bulls defeated a ranked opponent was in 2008, when UB defeated No. 14 Ball State, 42-24, in the MAC championship game that season.
Dylan McDuffie led UB (1-2) with 92 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, and Dominic Johnson had 6 catches for 66 yards.
Four plays after Shermari Jones opened Coastal Carolina’s first drive with an 18-yard run, the Chanticleers converted on fourth down and 1 from the UB 31, on Grayson McCall’s 8-yard pass to Greg Latushko. Two plays later, Aaron Bedgood’s 16-yard touchdown catch helped Coastal Carolina take a 7-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.
But on the ensuing 12-play drive, the Bulls got three big plays that got them within reach of the end zone: Johnson's 18-yard catch on third and 7 from the UB 30, McDuffie's 25-yard run on second-and-8 from the Chanticleers 48 and Quian Williams' 14-yard catch from the Chanticleers 20. Two plays after Williams’ catch, McDuffie's 1-yard touchdown run completed the drive and helped the Bulls tie the game at 7-7 with 5:31 left in the first quarter.
Then, with less than 2½ minutes left in the first quarter, Ron Cook recovered a fumble by Marks, and returned the ball 63 yards to the Coastal 21-yard line. The play stood after a review by officials, and quarterback Matt Myers, who entered the game on third-and-3 with UB at the Coastal 16, ran straight into the end zone to give the Bulls a 14-7 lead with 38 seconds left in the first.
Seventy-seven seconds into the second, though, Coastal Carolina tied the game at 14-14 on McCall’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Jaivon Heiligh.
UB kicker Alex McNulty missed a 51-yard field goal attempt five minutes into the second quarter; prior to his third-quarter field goal, McNulty was 2 for 6 on field goals this season, including 1 for 5 on field goal attempts longer that 40 yards in UB’s games against Nebraska and Coastal Carolina.
Seven minutes later, Liam Cook’s 22-yard attempt for the Chanticleers hit the right upright, which kept the game tied at 14-14.
The Chanticleers wasted no time opening the third quarter, reaching the UB 25 on Shemari Jones’ 50-yard carry, which set up Isaiah Likely’s leaping 6-yard touchdown catch that gave Coastal Carolina a 21-14 lead less than three minutes into the half.
McNulty’s 36-yard field goal with 6:08 cut Coastal Carolina’s lead to 21-17 with 6:08 left in the third, and three seconds into the fourth quarter, Jones’ 1-yard touchdown run opened the Chanticleers’ lead to 28-17, and Marks’ touchdown, followed by Vantrease’s two-point conversion throw to Williams, cut Coastal Carolina’s lead to 28-25 with 2:41 left in regulation.