Coastal Carolina's late gain ends UB football's hope for an upset

But on the ensuing 12-play drive, the Bulls got three big plays that got them within reach of the end zone: Johnson's 18-yard catch on third and 7 from the UB 30, McDuffie's 25-yard run on second-and-8 from the Chanticleers 48 and Quian Williams' 14-yard catch from the Chanticleers 20. Two plays after Williams’ catch, McDuffie's 1-yard touchdown run completed the drive and helped the Bulls tie the game at 7-7 with 5:31 left in the first quarter.

Then, with less than 2½ minutes left in the first quarter, Ron Cook recovered a fumble by Marks, and returned the ball 63 yards to the Coastal 21-yard line. The play stood after a review by officials, and quarterback Matt Myers, who entered the game on third-and-3 with UB at the Coastal 16, ran straight into the end zone to give the Bulls a 14-7 lead with 38 seconds left in the first.

Seventy-seven seconds into the second, though, Coastal Carolina tied the game at 14-14 on McCall’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Jaivon Heiligh.

UB kicker Alex McNulty missed a 51-yard field goal attempt five minutes into the second quarter; prior to his third-quarter field goal, McNulty was 2 for 6 on field goals this season, including 1 for 5 on field goal attempts longer that 40 yards in UB’s games against Nebraska and Coastal Carolina.