Coaches unite against cancer through Suit and Sneakers events

Not a lot of men’s college basketball coaches are wearing suits this season, as they take a more casual approach to style on the sidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Typically, coaches across the country wear sneakers and suits on the sidelines of games during a designated week in January, with the goal of raising awareness and funds surrounding cancer prevention, screening and early detection.
While the practice of coaches wearing one’s Sunday best on the sideline has faded, the purpose of the Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers Week continues, and Big 4 basketball coaches will participate in events this week in home and road arenas.
“Cancer and heart disease are the No. 1 and 2 killers in the country,” St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt said. “Coaches vs. Cancer has been doing this for years now, and we make people aware. It’s a great thing the coaches do, that the NABC does, a week where people notice and ask questions. 'What’s going on with these sneaker things?' And that’s when you can talk about cancer and cancer research."
St. Bonaventure’s coaches will participate in Suits and Sneakers on Wednesday at George Mason and on Saturday at the Reilly Center when the Bonnies host Saint Joseph’s. Instead of suits, Bona's staff will wear Coaches vs. Cancer quarter-zip pullovers and sneakers.
The University at Buffalo staff will participate in Suits and Sneakers on Tuesday at Toledo, then will host the event at 7 p.m. Friday at Alumni Arena when the Bulls face Ohio in a rematch of the 2021 MAC Tournament championship game. Niagara and Canisius are on the road this weekend, so they will not host Suits and Sneakers games this week.
Schmidt and UB coach Jim Whitesell are part of the Coaches vs. Cancer national council, and Schmidt co-chaired the 716 Golf Classic on Aug. 30 at Bartlett Country Club in Olean, a Coaches vs. Cancer regional event that raised nearly $50,000 for cancer research through the American Cancer Society.
"Everybody’s been affected by it, and we need to raise money," Schmidt said. "And try to bring it to the forefront, a week of college basketball, there’s no better time.”
Hofstra to honor Mihalich
“Joe Mihalich Day” at Hofstra will be held Feb. 19.
Niagara will recognize Mihalich at halftime of the Monmouth-Niagara game Friday at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston, and again during its induction ceremony Saturday in Niagara Falls.
Hofstra’s athletic department announced Tuesday that the university will honor Mihalich, who coached the Pride men’s basketball team from 2013-20, and at Niagara from 1998-2013, on the day of its game against Northeastern in Hempstead.
Mihalich led the Pride to the 2020 CAA Tournament championship, but suffered a stroke in August of 2020. Mihalich has continued his recovery and he is currently a special advisor to Hofstra athletic director Rick Cole. Niagara inducted Mihalich into its athletic hall of fame in December.
Canisius' Jackson selected for WBCA coaching program
Kayla Jackson, a senior forward on the Canisius women’s basketball team, is one of 61 women's college basketball players who will participate in ”So You Want To Be A Coach," a training program for college basketball players who have an interest in coaching.
The two-day workshop will be held March 31 and April 1 during the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Convention in Minneapolis, which is the site of this year’s Women’s Final Four. Participants in the program learn about different facets of coaching, including the administrative component, recruiting, skill development, understanding the rules of the sport and how to balance work and life.
The WBCA works in partnership with WeCOACH, a women’s coaching advocacy organization, to identify women’s basketball players who show an interest in coaching by creating networking and training opportunities.
Bona's Johnson on a hot streak
Asianae Johnson, a senior guard on the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team, notched her fourth straight 20-point game in the Bonnies’ 81-74 win Sunday at George Mason in Fairfax, Va. Johnson scored 21 points against the Patriots. While she was 5 for 13 from the floor, she was 11 for 13 on free throws in Bona’s first Atlantic 10 win this season.
In that four-game span, Johnson averaged 23.3 points and seven rebounds per game, and has shot 50% from the field.
Johnson began the week fifth in the Atlantic 10 in scoring (17.1 ppg.). The Bonnies host La Salle at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Reilly Center.
Canisius' comforts of home
With a 63-60 win Sunday against Saint Peter’s at Koessler Athletic Center, the Canisius men’s basketball team won its fifth straight home game, its longest home winning streak since 2017-18. The streak began Dec. 18 with a 65-64 win against UB, as the Golden Griffins were the designated home team at KeyBank Center.
The Griffs (7-12, 3-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), though, are 0-9 on the road this season. Canisius plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Monmouth and at 2 p.m. Sunday at Rider. They return home for games Feb. 4 against Iona and Feb. 6 against Manhattan at KAC.
Game of the week
St. Bonaventure men vs. No. 25 Davidson, 7 p.m. Feb. 1, Reilly Center: Right now, the best bet for the Bonnies to make the NCAA Tournament is by winning the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship. Bona, though, can make improvements to its resume with its February slate of Atlantic 10 games. Bona’s month kicks off against No. 25 Davidson, which began the week on a 15-game winning streak and entered the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since 2015.