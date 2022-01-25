Coaches unite against cancer through Suit and Sneakers events

UB's David Skogman overcomes cardiac incident to become Bulls' middle man The 6-foot-10, 228-pound center has had a breakout month with double-doubles in UB’s last three games, including 20 points and 15 rebounds in a 99-88 win Jan. 5 against Bowling Green.

The University at Buffalo staff will participate in Suits and Sneakers on Tuesday at Toledo, then will host the event at 7 p.m. Friday at Alumni Arena when the Bulls face Ohio in a rematch of the 2021 MAC Tournament championship game. Niagara and Canisius are on the road this weekend, so they will not host Suits and Sneakers games this week.

Schmidt and UB coach Jim Whitesell are part of the Coaches vs. Cancer national council, and Schmidt co-chaired the 716 Golf Classic on Aug. 30 at Bartlett Country Club in Olean, a Coaches vs. Cancer regional event that raised nearly $50,000 for cancer research through the American Cancer Society.

"Everybody’s been affected by it, and we need to raise money," Schmidt said. "And try to bring it to the forefront, a week of college basketball, there’s no better time.”

Hofstra to honor Mihalich

“Joe Mihalich Day” at Hofstra will be held Feb. 19.

Niagara will recognize Mihalich at halftime of the Monmouth-Niagara game Friday at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston, and again during its induction ceremony Saturday in Niagara Falls.

Hofstra’s athletic department announced Tuesday that the university will honor Mihalich, who coached the Pride men’s basketball team from 2013-20, and at Niagara from 1998-2013, on the day of its game against Northeastern in Hempstead.