Closing the gap: Black coaches in college football strive for larger representation, impact

The significance of the University at Buffalo football team’s season opener at Maryland isn’t lost on Bulls coach Maurice Linguist, or on Terrapins coach Mike Locksley.

The noon game Saturday in College Park, Md., has two Black head coaches on the sidelines: UB’s Linguist and Maryland’s Locksley. Two Black athletic directors oversee those programs: UB’s Mark Alnutt and Maryland’s Damon Evans.

Locksley, Maryland’s fourth-year coach, said that kind of representation in the most visible roles in an athletic department can be a source of hope for aspiring coaches and athletic directors.

“If you see it and you can achieve it, it gives hope to more people coming through, that they can do this, too,” Locksley said.

Linguist sees the matchup in a larger perspective.

“When you see minorities in any area that can be put on a national spotlight, it raises the level of attention to all things,” Linguist said. “I think that’s why college football is the greatest invention in the history of mankind. You can look at Coach Locksley, Coach Linguist, both African American men who are head coaches, and Mark Alnutt and (Damon Evans), both African American ADs, but college football, in general, and all the opportunities that football has provided for young people, and if you look at it through this lens, young African American men to get an education.”

But the pairing of two Black or minority head coaches in one game is an infrequent happening in college football. There are 131 head coaches of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs this season. According to the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches, an organization founded by Locksley, 23 are minorities, which includes Black, Hispanic, biracial and Asian and Pacific Islander. Fifteen of those coaches are Black.

More FBS coaches of color are being hired each year, but working toward a balance of representation is, at best, a work in progress. At worst, the lack of minority head coaches is a glaring absence that does not reflect the makeup of FBS rosters.

“It should be higher,” Alnutt said, when told the current number of minority FBS head coaches. “There needs to be recognition and even education from the decision makers in the room, whether they have to report to their own constituent group, and there has to be a comfort level. You have some highly prepared people in place that have the experiences, whether it’s as a coordinator or as a position coach, that they need that next opportunity.”

Of the 30 FBS schools that hired a football coach during the 2021-22 cycle, six hired minority coaches: Notre Dame (Marcus Freeman), Colorado State (Jay Norvell), Virginia (Tony Elliott), Miami (Mario Cristobal), Temple (Stan Drayton) and Hawaii (Timmy Chang). That’s up from three minority hires in 2017, when there were 21 FBS openings.

The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES), which is based at the University of Central Florida, tracks hiring trends in college and professional athletics, and found that from 2014 to 2021, the number of FBS head coaches who are minorities has risen by nine, from 14 in 2014.

“A year or two ago, we did an analysis of 20 years looking back at this topic, and the numbers were virtually the same, whether it was conference commissioners, head coaches of color, or athletic directors,” said Richard Lapchick, the director of TIDES and president of the Institute for Sport and Social Justice. “There’s been little to no change in those percentages. As someone who’s worked on a campus for more than five decades, I’m embarrassed about that for college sports in general, but football is a key area we look at.”

Why representation is necessary in college football

In 2021, 62% of the players on FBS rosters were people of color (including athletes who are Black, Hispanic, Asian, Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, indigenous or biracial), according to the most recent Division I FBS Leadership College Racial and Gender Report Card, released in January by TIDES. It's a small uptick from 61.1% in 2020.

Of that, 48.7% of FBS athletes were Black, up from 48.5% in 2020. The percentage of FBS head coaches of color in that same time frame rose 1.5% – to 17.7% in 2021. The percentage of assistant coaches of color increased by 1.5% from 2020 to 39% in 2021.

“You definitely can see progress,” Linguist said. “The question is, though, is it growing at a pace that maybe we want it to grow?”

The gap, though, is obvious. Conversations are being had among coaches and at the executive levels.

“I don’t have the perfect answer for how to change it, and why the problem exists,” said Toledo Athletic Director Bryan Blair, who is Black. “We’ve made incremental change, but there’s no change to how we answer the question of ‘why?’ You hear everything. You hear there’s a pipeline problem. You hear coaches are being pigeonholed in certain situations. I don’t know if there’s a cookie-cutter answer, but it doesn’t change that we haven’t fixed or received an answer.

“Nothing seems to have gotten to the core of the problem.”

Thomas Hammock is in his fourth season as Northern Illinois’ head coach, and decided when he was young that he wanted to be a coach. As he climbed the ranks of the college and professional coaching levels, he learned from coaches who took him under their wings, including former NIU coach Joe Novak, former Wisconsin coach and Athletic Director Barry Alvarez and Baltimore Ravens, coach John Harbaugh.

But, he said, he never had a Black coach whom he could ask for guidance, which he believes would have gone a long way in helping his own career development. As a head coach, Hammock wants to take that role for younger and up-and-coming coaches who are minorities.

“You try to give guys information, you tell them some of the pitfalls, you tell them some of the things they need to look out for,” said Hammock, who is Black. “I’ve taken that to heart, because I didn’t have very many people giving me that information. I think that’s important. You have to be able to pay it forward. The worst thing you can do is get into a position of leadership or get into a position of becoming a head coach and not give guys information of how they can advance in this profession.”

College football players, too, notice the lack of diversity in coaching, but also understand the opportunities that having diverse leaders creates.

“If you see a Black head coach, and you’re biracial or you’re Black, it makes you want to step into that level, or into a higher position,” said UB defensive end Kyler Laing, who is biracial. “It’s good to have different races and faces in football, because back in the day, you saw a lot of white head coaches, but I think the game is more evolving, with more Black coaches. And that’s good."

As Justin Marshall, a wide receiver at UB, was considering programs he wanted to join as a transfer, he was mindful of the racial and ethnic makeup of the coaching staffs of those programs.

“There’s not really a history of Black coaches,” said Marshall, who is Black. “Guys like Coach Mo, guys like the head coach at Maryland, Coach Locksley, guys like the coach at Michigan State are bringing in a new era of Black coaches, and changing things around.

“I don’t think it’s discussed, but I think it’s something that people who are recruited by schools notice, and that may factor into that decision. That factored into my decision to come here. Seeing diversity.”

UB’s 11-person coaching staff includes four Black or minority assistants or coordinators: running backs coach Greg Knox, defensive backs coach Rod Ojong, defensive line coach Cedric Douglas, wide receivers coach Kevin Sherman and strength and conditioning coach Jeremy Cole.

When UB quarterback Cole Snyder was asked how many Black or minority head coaches there are at the FBS level, he was quick to answer.

“Probably not enough,” said Snyder, who is white.

To answer the question of why there is that dearth, Locksley formed the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches in 2020 and serves as its president. The organization has nearly 1,200 members at the professional, college and high school levels.

“There’s not just a simple answer to it,” said Locksley, who is the first Black football coach in Maryland’s history. “What I can tell you is that we have minority candidates, both in race, or men and women, who are now coaching that we have been able to see that are qualified and capable of leading programs. The biggest thing that comes up is access to the hiring officials who make the decisions. One of the things we’re trying to do with the coalition is prepare, promote and produce minority coaches.

“We’re still a young organization, and we basically celebrated our second year of existence, and any time we see the increase or the hiring of a minority at this level, that’s an improvement. Is it where it needs to be? No, but there’s work to be done.”

Why there is no concrete answer

The question continues to be asked: Why aren’t there more Black or minority head coaches at the FBS level? Despite incremental progress, there is no cut-and-dried answer.

“Because it doesn’t change, and there are people who want it to change,” Lapchick said. “And there are people who don’t want it to change. There are people who want to see those opportunities for minorities, and women and people of color, and they will point that out until there are major changes.”

Linguist looks at it in two parts: First, the success of Black or minority coaches such as Locksley, Charles Huff at Marshall or Dave Aranda at Baylor can impact younger minority men and women to create those aspirations.

Second, it also involves more dialogue among those who make hiring decisions, and more representation in that path.

“When a 10-year-old or an 11-year-old or a 12-year-old has those aspirations of, ‘What do I want to do with my life?’ and maybe they see someone that looks like them be successful, on TV or on a national level, it can provide a path or a direction for youth or for a generation,” Linguist said.

Part of that is creating more access and more opportunities to build stronger networks, not just for hopeful coaches but for those who have the ability to facilitate change, including athletic and university administrators.

“If it was just a simple answer, I don’t think we’d have a hard time finding that answer,” Locksley said. “What we continue to find, I go back to the word ‘access.’ Minorities aren’t always given access to hiring officials – it’s about who you know as much as what you know. Over the years, we’ve studied this and we’ve continued to study this.

“We (National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches) want to be the mouthpiece and the marketing arm, and we want to promote the qualified coaches. We’re not here to tell people who to hire, but the myth of not having enough minority coaches as candidates just isn’t true.”

Head coaches at the FBS level who are minorities

Dave Aranda, Baylor

Marcus Arroyo, UNLV

Andy Avalos, Boise State

Dino Babers, Syracuse

Timmy Chang, Hawaii*

Mario Cristobal, Miami (Fla.)*

Karl Dorrell, Colorado

Stan Drayton, Temple*

Herm Edwards, Arizona State

Tony Elliott, Virginia*

James Franklin, Penn State

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame*

Danny Gonzales, New Mexico

Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois

Charles Huff, Marshall

Maurice Linguist, Buffalo

Mike Locksley, Maryland

Ken Niumatalolo, Navy

Jay Norvell, Colorado State*

David Shaw, Stanford

Kalani Sitake, BYU

Willie Taggart, FAU

Mel Tucker, Michigan State

* - hired between the 2021 and 2022 seasons