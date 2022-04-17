Climbing the ladder: How UB women's basketball coach Becky Burke built programs, and her career

Becky Burke began her post-playing career as the director of basketball operations for the Cal State Fullerton women’s basketball team in the fall of 2013. She had to figure out, though, if coaching was the path she wanted to take.

She moved into coaching the next fall at Saint Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Ind., as an assistant, recruiting coordinator and the women’s basketball team’s strength and conditioning coach.

Her duties gave Burke a sense of purpose, and she received a crash course in how much falls inside the sphere of a coach’s responsibilities. When you’re working in a program on the ground floor of coaching, it’s the small details that make the big picture.

Doing so much made it clear there was no question she wanted to be a coach. She absorbed every moment, and nothing in her nine-year coaching career has ever been too difficult. Burke believes she has the best job in the world. No, the best career in the world.

“We have days where we start at 6 a.m. at practice, and then I drive six hours to a high school gym to recruit,” Burke said. “And you’re talking 14-15 hour days, but I’m just so thankful for it. It’s not work. I don’t work! I get to go watch basketball for a living, I get to coach, I get to bounce a basketball around. This is not work. We’re so fortunate and blessed to do it.”

Burke’s work at smaller programs, whether it was coaching, training or sorting through uniforms, helped her climb the ladder and establish winning cultures. It prepared her to become the new head women’s basketball coach at the University at Buffalo.

“On a path like that, you appreciate every single step along the way,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz, who coached Burke from 2008-12, told The Buffalo News. “That’s one thing Becky does. She understands the process of where she started, as it’s gone, and she has continued to move her way up, and she has had great success along the way.”

'Teach me why this makes sense'

Burke, 32, has spent the last seven years as a head coach at Embry-Riddle (2015-18), University at Charleston (2018-20) and USC Upstate (2020-22). Her interest in coaching began when she was a guard at Louisville.

It wasn’t immediately because of Walz’s influence, either. In an ESPN story from April 2009, Burke recalled when Walz berated her for the mistakes she made her first season with the Cardinals, and banished her to filling water cups on the sidelines during a practice.

That’s how Walz motivated Burke.

“But she played with passion,” Walz said. “She was fiery. Stubborn. A competitor. She hated to lose. Everything you want in a player. She wasn’t always the biggest one on the floor or the fastest one, but she figured out a way to contribute to our program, and how to succeed.”

After playing professionally in China and in Poland for a year after she graduated, Burke had to decide what to do next, and the opportunity at Cal State Fullerton was open. It was a sharp deviation from her childhood plan to become a doctor, like her father, Michael.

Walz’s coaching inspired Burke to be a leader.

“I was so interested not only in the success we were having, but why we were having that success,” Burke said. “ ’Why are we doing the things we do? Teach me why this makes sense.’ I flipped from a player’s mentality to a coach’s mentality as I was playing, and it really was so interesting to me. I wanted to soak everything up that I could.”

After doing anything and everything at Cal State Fullerton and at Saint Joseph’s College, she had the task of building something from nothing when she became the head coach of the first women’s basketball program at Embry-Riddle in Prescott, Ariz., in 2015.

She had a year before Embry-Riddle played its first game. She planned for the long-term, not just building the program, but sustaining it for success.

Burke also had a challenge: convince players to buy into something that wasn’t there. She didn't have a grandiose sell. She didn't overpromise. Rather, she emphasized the aspect that her players would be a part of history, of part of the school's first-ever women's basketball program. It wasn't going to be easy, either.

Katana Martina, a forward on Burke’s first two teams at Embry-Riddle, recalled the physical grind of Burke’s first practices, workouts in which players threw up, fainted, cried and sustained injuries. She also remembers that as the season went on, she handled running up and down the court, and noticed a stronger mental and physical stamina in herself and in her team, while opponents were gasping in the late minutes of a game.

“Becky will push you until your tank is empty, and then find a couple more drops of gas in you, to push you past your limits,” Martina said. “She is a very tough coach to learn from, but if you want to become the best, you have to train like the best. Becky teaches that.”

Embry-Riddle was 14-12 in 2016-17, Burke’s first season, and 21-6 in her second season.

“Coach Burke brings an extra level out of players, that they never knew they had,” Martina said. “She pushes them to their absolute limits and finds the athletes who are willing to push harder than ever before, not only for her, but for their team. And I appreciate her drive to better herself, and I think she does that partially through making each team she coaches better, and it just makes her want to take the next team she coaches to even greater success.”

'Being able to start a program from zero'

As UB athletic director Mark Alnutt reviewed candidates for the women’s basketball coach opening, created in late March after Felisha Legette-Jack took the same job at Syracuse, what jumped out about Burke wasn’t just her experience as a player at Louisville, or her quick work of making USC Upstate into a winner.

Burke’s resume and her metaphorical climb in the last nine years, from bottom rungs of the ladder to a Division I coach stood out to Alnutt, particularly her work at Embry-Riddle.

“It’s being able to start a program from zero,” Alnutt said. “Harkening back on those experiences, that led her to Charleston, led her to Upstate. For me, it’s one of those situations where she’s had that experience. She understands the Xs and Os of the game. She understands how valuable it is to mentor young women, but also, more importantly, she understands the recruiting landscape and the portal, in this day and age.

“Those experiences that she’s been able to have, it’s going to help her tremendously with this job. And the culture that’s here. I mean it sincerely, as there are a lot of people here, in this department and in this campus who will be able to help. They understand that women’s basketball is a huge part of this department.”

Alnutt has gained insight into Burke’s organizational skills and her knowledge of how to oversee and manage a basketball program, down to the minutiae.

“As head coach and as CEO of your organization, you don’t have to be an expert on those various areas, but you’ve seen it,” Alnutt said. “You understand what it looks like. To me, any time you’re a first-time head coach or you’re a new coach coming into a position, there’s going to be some blind spots there. But her experience, being able to work herself up from the bottom, she recognizes what these opportunities are, and even some of these pitfalls might be.

“To be in a position where you have to roll up your sleeves, you have to be the one that’s doing the work, that’s very valuable, to have that mentality as your head coach and to be able to recruit that staff that’s going to come here with you, and execute your plan.”

All that work gave Burke a stronger appreciation for earning coaching opportunities.

“I don’t want to be fed with a silver spoon,” Burke said. “I want to work for everything I get. I want to earn people's respect. I want to just make sure I do this from the ground up and, essentially, earn everything that I get.”

On a recent episode of "Off The Walz," a podcast that focuses on Louisville women’s basketball, Burke looked back on her coaching career and explained that she coached her players at Embry-Riddle and at Charleston with a standard for them and for her.

“I’ve coached every team like I am a D-I coach,” Burke said on the podcast. “I haven’t changed at all, my standards and my expectations.”

But in her journey, she has maintained the philosophy of being present, even when she wants to look back or think six steps ahead.

That began April 8 at Alumni Arena.

“My first priority, it’s the players,” Burke said. “Loving on them. Forming relationships with them. Making sure they know they’re wanted.

“It’s forming a staff. It’s finding a place to live, because I need a place to sleep at night. There’s not enough hours in a day, but I have done this so many times that I understand what these first few weeks are going to be like. They’re going to be overwhelming, and long, but I am so excited.”

UB women’s basketball coach Becky Burke

Coaching record, overall: 113-55 in six seasons

USC Upstate, Division I: 2020-22: 30-23

University of Charleston, Division II, 2018-20: 48-14

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical, NAIA, 2016-18: 35-18

