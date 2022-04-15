 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City Honors grad Kyra Wood to transfer to Syracuse after a season at Temple

East Aurora defeats City Honors 58-48

City Honors captain Kyra Wood shoots against East Aurora.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Kyra Wood will be closer to home next season. 

Wood, a City Honors graduate and an All-Western New York selection in girls basketball in 2020-21, will transfer to Syracuse after a season at Temple. Syracuse announced Friday that Wood will join the women's basketball program, which is now led by Felisha Legette-Jack, who spent the last 10 seasons as the University at Buffalo's coach.

Wood is a 6-foot-3 forward who averaged 3.2 points and 4.3 rebounds in 25 games as a freshman at Temple, and had 29 blocked shots. Wood scored 2,119 points at City Honors, and averaged 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.7 steals as a senior.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Owen Power visits his cheering section after Sabres victory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News