City Honors grad Kyra Wood to transfer to Syracuse after a season at Temple

Kyra Wood will be closer to home next season.
Wood, a City Honors graduate and an All-Western New York selection in girls basketball in 2020-21, will transfer to Syracuse after a season at Temple. Syracuse announced Friday that Wood will join the women's basketball program, which is now led by Felisha Legette-Jack, who spent the last 10 seasons as the University at Buffalo's coach.
Wood is a 6-foot-3 forward who averaged 3.2 points and 4.3 rebounds in 25 games as a freshman at Temple, and had 29 blocked shots. Wood scored 2,119 points at City Honors, and averaged 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.7 steals as a senior.