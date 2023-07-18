Christian Laettner sat quietly at a folding table and laced up his black-and-white Nike basketball shoes as kids checked into the four-day camp at the Nichols School.

Nearby, Queniece McNeill gave her name to a Nichols administrator who manned the check-in table at the Christian Laettner Basketball Academy.

McNeill, a sixth-grader from Buffalo, had no idea she’d just walked by Laettner, an Angola native who made one of the most memorable shots in college basketball history.

“I came to the camp because I wanted to get better at basketball,” McNeill said.

Laettner, a 1988 Nichols graduate, became one of college basketball’s most notable and sometimes polarizing stars at Duke University. Now, he enjoys the brief anonymity, even though at 6-foot-11, Laettner towers over the elementary- and junior high-aged campers he coaches, including his son, Tor, who traveled with him from Florida.

Laettner brought his camp back to his alma mater for the first time since 2019 and his name still carries heft with the younger set in the sport. On Monday morning, one didn’t have to hunt for a school-aged student who knew exactly who Laettner is.

Tyler DeGarmo, a sixth-grader from Buffalo: “When I was 6 years old I went to his camp, and that’s how I figured out who he was. Once I went to his camp, I did more research about him.”

Grant Anderson, a sixth-grader from Hamburg: “I knew nothing about him, but my dad told me stuff about him, and I was excited to meet him. My dad told me he played in the NBA, he’s 6-11 and he’s from Western New York.”

Finnegan Ryan, a sixth-grader from Buffalo: “I’ve seen videos of him playing. My parents like him. He’s a great athletic person and he played for Duke, and he was a very good college player.”

Shane Cercone, a Canisius High graduate and camp instructor: “I’ve always been around basketball and growing up in Buffalo, he’s the legend, kind of like the Buffalo basketball legend.”

You would think the kids attending the camp wouldn’t be old enough to know who Laettner is or why he is important in the fabric of Western New York high school basketball and college basketball. Laettner hit a turnaround jumper that helped Duke knock off Kentucky at the buzzer in the Elite Eight of the 1992 NCAA Tournament. Duke won its second national championship that year.

Laettner still gets a small rush from the recognition, but it’s not the same thrill as he gets when a coach calls to praise his son or when he watches an elementary-aged student absorb a skill he teaches at a camp like the one at Nichols.

“If someone says it, right now, when I’m 54, and I’ve been hearing it for 30 years, it might seem pompous and I don’t want to diminish the importance of it … but you kind of get used to it,” Laettner said calmly Tuesday after the second day of camp.

“Everything is about perspective or context. Everything, in every way, shape or form of life. When I was 18 and someone said, ‘I saw you on TV!’ you’d have a different reaction. Even though it makes you look like you don’t appreciate it now, you still do. But you also realize, as you get older, the really important things in life.”

Coaching, not playing

Laettner became an instructor and a disciplinarian of sorts when he got on to the court that bears his name in the lower level of the Scully Athletic Center. He admonished campers who talked during instruction, and sometimes, he was none too kind in that criticism.

His coaching style comes from his parents. His mother, Bonnie, was a third-grade teacher who was firm but fair when she engaged with her students, instilling both discipline and care. His father, George, was a printer at The Buffalo News who coached Laettner in youth sports. Anyone who met his father, Laettner said, gushed over him, but also saw how his father was tough on the kids he coached.

“But there’s probably been 30 times after something like this or in a practice where I’ll go home and say to myself, ‘Man, I was too firm,’ ” Laettner said. “And I realized the firmness needs to be there, but you do it in a way where you just don’t look like a mean, old crochety person. I have to consciously think about it and be aware of it.”

He singled out players who properly executed ball-handling and footwork drills. He demanded campers to go home and practice the drills being taught in the morning. He even ducked over to one camper who wore grey-and-green Nichols athletic shorts.

“Do you go to Nichols?” Laettner asked Jackson Coppola, who will enroll at Nichols as a sixth-grader this year.

He got a nod in response. “Good boy.”

Coppola didn’t blink when asked if he knew who Laettner was.

“He’s the best NCAA player of all time,” Coppola, an Orchard Park resident, declared.

Cameron Lewis is Nichols’ sixth all-time leading scorer in boys basketball, and returned to Buffalo to work at Laettner’s camp. Lewis is working toward his master’s degree in electrical engineering at Howard University in Washington, D.C., and found himself learning from Laettner’s patient-but-rigid approach to coaching young players.

Matt Bradshaw played against Laettner’s teams in the mid-1980s, when Lewiston-Porter faced off against Nichols in the Niagara Frontier League.

Bradshaw now prepares for his third season as coach of the Nichols boys basketball team, and looks at Laettner through the lens of high school basketball in Western New York. It’s safe to put Laettner in a group of prep greats that includes Bob Lanier at Bennett, Jordan Nwora at the Park School, Cliff Robinson at Riverside and Dorothy Jones at McKinley.

“Christian could shoot the 3, and he was an unbelievable passer, and that was when he was in the ninth or 10th grade,” Bradshaw said. “He was that first big man to actually step outside the paint.”

Cercone attended his first Laettner camp in 2015, and is working with Laettner for the first time.

“It’s cool because I get to pick his brain, now that I’m a little bit older,” Cercone said. “He has so much knowledge on basketball.

“Somebody from your community who made it to the highest level, to come back and help, that just inspires a lot of people. That allows them to see, ‘Hey, maybe one day I can do that,’ and it doesn’t even have to be in basketball. It’s just seeing someone who was so dominant give back.”

Making a big impression

DeGarmo, though, had never seen The Shot. He watched the video of Laettner’s game-winning jumper from 1992 on a reporter’s phone and took in the enormity of how a whole game could change in a span of a little more than two seconds. The young shooter in the video quietly entered the Nichols gymnasium where his name is atop the boys basketball program’s all-time leading scorers.

Again, a moment of relative anonymity in a busy basketball environment.

Less than 45 minutes into the camp, Laettner ran, skipped and crossover stepped with players through a series of footwork drills. His energy, he admits, isn’t the same as what it was when he was younger, but he knows the value of engagement.

He singled out McNeill, who only two hours prior couldn’t identify Laettner.

“She backwards skips very nicely,” Laettner told a room of more than 50 basketball players. “Show them, honey, go! Just like that.”

McNeill backpedaled the length of the court with a little more ease. She’d just been praised by one of Western New York’s best, a U.S. Olympian and NBA veteran.

“There’s a kid I worked with in Jacksonville, named Sean, and he was 13,” Laettner said. “He wasn’t a very good player, but now he’s 16. Now, he does things on the court and you’re like, ‘Wait, I taught him that.’ Any time you see a kid having success, doing exactly what you taught them, it’s very rewarding. It’s like, ‘I taught them that!’ It’s just incredible.

“Situations like this, it’s exactly the same.”