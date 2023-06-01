Christian Laettner made a point to return to his high school alma mater over the course of six summers to teach the finer points of basketball.

Like much in Laettner’s career in the sport, he made the trip to his home state in a distinctive fashion.

From 2014-19, the former Duke University and Nichols School basketball great and his son, Tor, loaded up an RV and drove from their home near Jacksonville, Fla., to Western New York, where Laettner hosted a weeklong basketball camp at Nichols.

The Covid-19 pandemic shelved Laettner’s plans for camps in 2020 and 2021, and the 2022 camp was also postponed. This summer, though, he and his son will make the trek of more than 1,000 miles to Buffalo to host the Christian Laettner Basketball Academy July 17-20 at Nichols.

It is one of two camps Laettner will host this summer, including a second in Wisconsin, but he has his favorite stops in Western New York. He gleefully described picking up peanut donuts and coffee at Tops Markets on the drive between his hometown of Angola and North Buffalo for each day of the camp, lunches from Elmwood Tacos and Subs, and pizza from Ronny’s Take Out in Lancaster.

“Everyone at Nichols is telling me, ‘Lets do it,’ ” Laettner told The Buffalo News. “We got on the ball a little late, but I do it for all the reasons I love coaching the game. I love being back in Buffalo. I love being at Nichols. I love seeing my family and friends. I love showing my son where I grew up and how I grew up. But the main draw for me is that I love teaching the game, and my dad was a coach and my mom was a teacher.”

Laettner recently spoke with The Buffalo News about his camps, his name recognition in basketball and in sports, his goals for the camp at Nichols and his connection to Western New York. This interview has been edited for clarity.

The Buffalo News: What is one thing you gain from working with kids and coaching them?

Christian Laettner: The thing I gain is that you get a lot of joy from seeing a young player picking up some of the things you’re teaching. For example, a lot of kids today, as soon as ball hits their hands, they dribble, right away. One fundamental I try to teach: Catch and face, and don’t dribble right away. Save your dribble and see what the offense and defense is doing. Give yourself a chance to see what’s going on. If you can use your dribble in a productive way, go ahead and do that. Some people would call it ‘old school,’ but if you watch the really good teams in college and the NBA, when they get to playoffs and face good defense, a lot of guys catch and face to see what’s going on. Young players have a bad habit of dribbling. If by the end of the week, on Thursday, if it’s a 5-on-5 at camp and kids catch and face instead of dribble, I’ve won, and I’ve done well if I can impress that on them.

I didn’t realize that when I was 8 to 13, when my dad was coach and telling me this. And then you realize how important it was, in your very first practice with Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski at Duke) and he’s yelling and screaming at you, “Stop dribbling, catch the ball and face!”

TBN: Do kids nowadays know who you are, or is there more parental recognition?

Laettner: Kids have no idea, and they especially don’t know on Monday morning. But on Tuesday morning, they know. They probably say, “Mom, Dad, who the heck is this old guy?” You can tell the parents have sat them down after dinner and pulled up YouTube and showed them some stuff. And then you realize the power of that. Tuesday morning, they might be playing attention a little more. There’s plenty of recognition, more from parents, but we’re all taking pictures Thursday morning by the end of camp.

TBN: You’re a 1988 Nichols graduate, something I didn’t know until I moved here in 2018. What do you remember most about living in Angola and going to Nichols?

Laettner: People are surprised I’m from Angola. When I went to Nichols, we’d leave the house in Angola at 6:45 am, we’d stop at McDonald’s in Derby and grab a sandwich or a donut at Dickie’s Donuts. My dad would drive me to a restaurant near St. Francis High School, and my friends would pick me up, the Torgalski brothers. Their dad coached at St. Francis. We’d drive the rest of the way, from St. Francis to Nichols. But sometimes they’d leave earlier or they weren’t going in, or taking a different route. Sometimes I’d have to drive to The News with Dad (who worked as a printer at The Buffalo News) and get on a bus from downtown and take the bus from downtown all the way to Nichols. That was fun. That was interesting. During the winter, I’d have to stand on Route 5 at 8:30 at night to catch the last bus from the city back to Angola. I’d be standing on Route 5, facing south and trying to put up with the winter weather in Buffalo with my Patagonia jacket, and catch the last bus. My parents would pick me up at Evans Center. But I have great, great fond memories, even though it was … challenging sometimes.

TBN: People know you for “The Shot” you made for Duke against Kentucky in the 1992 NCAA Tournament, and for what you and your teams and teammates at Duke accomplished. But what’s one thing that, 30 some years later, people may not know about you?

Laettner: They still seem to be surprised I’m from Buffalo, N.Y., or from Angola. Usually, I’m quick to tell them I love muskie fishing, and they’re happy with that. There’s a few things here and there, but in general, people know what I do and what I like to do and my hobbies, and they’re surprised I tell them I’m 54 and go snowboarding twice in the winter. I used to go to Buffalo and go to Kissing Bridge and Holiday Valley with my buddies.

TBN: What do you want kids who attend your camps to take away from the experience?

Laettner: One thing I want them to do, first and foremost: Have fun. Sit at dinner with their parents, who paid for the camps, and say, “I had fun.” The catching-and-facing concept. You want to teach pass-and-cut. A lot of 12-year-olds want to be Steph Curry and shoot threes, but when you’re young, you have to learn to pass and cut. When the ball hits your hands, you stop, face and then move after you pass.

TBN: As a Nichols graduate, why is it important to continue that connection and that engagement with the school?

Laettner: It’s one of the things I look forward to the most. There’s not a ton of teachers there from when I was in high school, but there are a few, and every camp, four or five or six of those teachers stick their head in the gym and say hello to me, and it’s priceless. Larry Desautels, he always stops by. … The thing I enjoyed the most about Nichols was how awesome the teachers were and how willing they were to help you with such a tough curriculum.

TBN: Serious journalism here: Do you have a favorite wing spot in Western New York or in Buffalo? And do you prefer ranch or blue cheese?

Laettner: I don’t! There’s not one place I have to go to, I leave that to my buddies, Kevin and Jake. They know where the best ones are. I like small, crispy wings. Anchor Bar is known for huge wings. I go where Kevin and Jake take me. But I’m from Buffalo – only blue cheese!