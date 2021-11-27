Charlie Buscaglia's scheduling roads at Robert Morris lead back to Buffalo

Charlie Buscaglia has noticed how the process of creating schedules has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Hamburg High graduate and sixth-year Robert Morris women’s basketball coach explained that as the Colonials’ 2021-22 schedule was being formulated, he encountered other programs that were laboring to organize their schedules, including St. Bonaventure and Canisius.
It is neither by chance nor by choice that two of Robert Morris’ three road nonconference games are in Western New York – both Canisius and Bona are about a 3 1/2-hour drive from the Colonials’ campus in suburban Pittsburgh. Its third is Dec. 12 at Miami (Fla.).
For Buscaglia, though, it's a chance to coach in his hometown. He grew up on the West Side before his family moved to Hamburg, where his father, Sal, coached the Hilbert College women’s basketball team. Canisius (2-3) hosts Robert Morris (2-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Koessler Athletic Center.
“Things have been in limbo, with how teams are supposed to schedule, or if there’s travel, or home games,” Buscaglia said this week. “Coming off a Covid year, people are trying to figure out their strategy for scheduling.
It's not easy taking over for a Hall-of-Fame coach. It's even harder when that coach is your father. Charlie Buscaglia made it look easy this year in his first season as head coach of the Robert Morris women's basketball team.
“Scheduling has always been hard. When you throw something like that in there, it’s harder to get a schedule put together. We’re focusing more and more each year on the welfare of the student-athlete, not making it grueling for them to run around in a nonconference schedule. People are being more protective of rest time in between games, that time to recover. That’s my opinion.”
When the Colonials played their season opener Nov. 9, a 61-53 loss to the Bonnies at the Reilly Center, it was a rare morning game, which allowed the Colonials to return to Western Pennsylvania later that day.
The Colonials will host Bona on Dec. 18. The Bonnies, he explained, originally planned to play at Robert Morris, but had trouble scheduling a home game, and Buscaglia pitched the idea of a rare, nonconference home-and-home series.
The nonconference game Saturday at Canisius also came out of necessity.
“It was kind of a situation where we didn’t plan on playing them until late,” Buscaglia said. “Their coach (Scott Hemer) moved on and they were in limbo with their schedule, and there was a lot of communication as they were trying to put things back together. They couldn’t come to us first, so we said, ‘OK, let’s plan on this.’ ”
Name: Sal Buscaglia Sport: Basketball Hometown: Buffalo Born: Feb. 14, 1954 Career Overview: Buscaglia's resume can hang with every other Western New York coach. He spent 39 years coaching women's basketball
Buscaglia is in the family business. Sal Buscaglia is one of the most successful women’s basketball coaches to come out of Western New York. From 1977 to 2016, he coached at Hilbert, the University at Buffalo, Manhattan College and Robert Morris, and he is a member of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame.
Buscaglia and his father built the Colonials into a Northeast Conference contender; Sal Buscaglia coached the Colonials from 2003 to 2016, and his time at Robert Morris overlapped for four seasons with former Colonials coach Mark Schmidt, who has St. Bonaventure in the national rankings for the first time since 1971.
“When I was a little boy, I saw how hard my father worked,” Charlie Buscaglia said. “I helped him break down video and I learned the game when I was very, very young. I went through different phases as far as my future went, and I thought of going in a different direction. Then, when I went to Manhattan and helped him (as a manager and as a student assistant), I wanted to coach, and when I finished my undergrad, I was 110% in.”
This year’s team at Robert Morris comes off a season of transition. The Colonials appeared to be a lock for the NCAA Tournament in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic canceled those plans. When college sports resumed in the fall, Robert Morris played its first season in the Horizon League, but did it with limited offseason team training and after spending 35 of the 40 days before their first game in quarantine.
The Colonials went 4-12 in the Horizon League – a conference that had three teams in the top 80 of the final women’s NET rankings for 2020-21.
“We weren’t ready to go,” Buscaglia said. “It was a year where you’re trying to build a new culture and getting things to where they need to be, and we were just fighting restrictions and doing so much video. It was such a challenge, but we made the best of it.”
Buscaglia and the Colonials get a fresh start, and with the way this season's schedule came together, the Colonials will get another tuneup in Western New York.
However, Buscaglia takes a business-like approach in returning to his hometown.
“I’ve traveled back to Buffalo as an assistant, and it’s always nice to come home, because your family could come to games and it’s a very familiar place,” Buscaglia said. “But every game to me, it’s really the same. It doesn’t matter if it’s the first for me, because I’m really focused on each game and what we need to do.”
UB women open four-game homestand
The UB women host James Madison at 2 p.m. Saturday at Alumni Arena, the first game of a four-game homestand.
UB (2-2) returns home after going 1-2 in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament in the Bahamas. The Bulls lost to No. 1 South Carolina and Oklahoma, then defeated Syracuse 88-79 on Monday – UB’s first win over a Power Five program since 2019, when the Bulls beat Rutgers in a first-round NCAA Tournament game.