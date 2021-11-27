Charlie Buscaglia's scheduling roads at Robert Morris lead back to Buffalo

“When I was a little boy, I saw how hard my father worked,” Charlie Buscaglia said. “I helped him break down video and I learned the game when I was very, very young. I went through different phases as far as my future went, and I thought of going in a different direction. Then, when I went to Manhattan and helped him (as a manager and as a student assistant), I wanted to coach, and when I finished my undergrad, I was 110% in.”

This year’s team at Robert Morris comes off a season of transition. The Colonials appeared to be a lock for the NCAA Tournament in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic canceled those plans. When college sports resumed in the fall, Robert Morris played its first season in the Horizon League, but did it with limited offseason team training and after spending 35 of the 40 days before their first game in quarantine.

The Colonials went 4-12 in the Horizon League – a conference that had three teams in the top 80 of the final women’s NET rankings for 2020-21.

“We weren’t ready to go,” Buscaglia said. “It was a year where you’re trying to build a new culture and getting things to where they need to be, and we were just fighting restrictions and doing so much video. It was such a challenge, but we made the best of it.”