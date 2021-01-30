Central Michigan rallies late to avoid upset by UB women

The University at Buffalo women seemed on the verge of a Mid-American Conference basketball upset at Central Michigan on Saturday afternoon. However, after coach Felisha Legette-Jack's Bulls rallied for a six-point lead in the fourth quarter, they couldn't hang on in a 66-62 loss to the Chippewas in Mount Pleasant, Mich.

CMU, the overwhelming favorite to win the MAC championship, swept the season series with UB, having also won at Alumni Arena, 79-63 earlier this month. The win pushed Central (10-5, 8-3 MAC) ahead of UB (9-5, 6-3 MAC) in the conference standings. Kent State (4-0) is in first place but had its home game against Eastern Michigan postponed on Saturday because of roster issues on the Eastern team because of Covid-19.

Dyaisha Fair led UB with 22 points but her turnover on an offensive foul with 1:02 was costly. Fair lost possession after Central had taken a 63-62 lead at 1:07. UB went scoreless the rest of the way, with the turnover on Fair's foul and three missed 3-point tries.

UB faced a double-figure deficit in each of the first three quarters. CMU got off to a 10-0 start and led 27-16 in the second quarter and 44-34 in the third. A 13-0 run by the Bulls produced a 52-46 lead on a basket by Elea Gaba to open the fourth quarter. UB led 55-50 after a 3-pointer by Erika Schiffer but the Chips scored nine in a row to take the lead.