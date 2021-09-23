Carrie Owens walks into immortality as part of D'Youville College's first Hall of Fame class

Sacred Heart girls basketball coach Carrie Owens is still on the long road to recovery from a motorcycle accident that resulted in her left leg being amputated last November.
But Owens is able to walk on a prosthetic limb and did that beaming with pride Thursday night as she stepped into athletic immortality at D’Youville College. Owens is part of the school’s first class of athletics Hall of Fame inductees.
Owens, Judy Po-Chedley Wilkins and the 1999 men’s volleyball team were honored during a dinner ceremony at the college’s Health Professions Hub.
Owens graduated from D’Youville in 2003 as the women’s basketball team’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder. She was named Most Valuable Player three times.
She has since become a successful girls basketball coach, leading the Sharks to a state Catholic Class A title.
Owens also has become a symbol of hope and perseverance by sharing the story of her recovery from life-altering injuries suffered after she was struck by a truck making a left turn onto a side street. The driver of the truck apparently didn’t see Owens, who was pinned between the truck and her motorcycle and then thrown off her motorcycle. She landed in the street.
She returned to teaching from home roughly three weeks later. She returned to the sideline to coach Sacred Heart to a victory over Nardin 14 weeks later.
“It means a lot to me,” Owens said of the Hall call. “I was shocked because this is an inaugural class of the hall of fame. To be one of three inductees and in order to be an inductee you have to be nominated. They look over your career as an athlete and what have you done post-graduation. … They really looked at what I do with teaching and kids and coaching career. I haven’t had an easy road and I’ve just continued to work hard and put in the effort and never let anything stop me.
“Having this hall of fame induction and being nominated by peers … it just makes me feel good about everything I’ve done. I couldn’t be happier. Especially in a time in my life after my accident where things may not be as easy or joyful this brings my spirit alive and gives me more motivation to give back and live life in a positive manner.”
Owens was a star forward for D’Youville. She earned rookie of the year honors from the Independent Small College Athletic Conference in 1999 and earned Upstate Athletic Alliance MVP and postseason tournament MVP honors in 2000 and 2001. She led the then Spartans to titles both seasons.
After graduation, she became an assistant coach for D’Youville and helped the team reach the NCAA Division III Tournament. She has since had success coaching girls basketball in high school.
Judy Po-Chedley Wilkins graduated in 1974 and averaged 20 points per game before the 3-point line became part of the game. She received the D’Youville Medal upon graduation, the highest distinction one could receive. She volunteered in the Peace Corps and was also part of FEMA’s Burn and Disasters Team deployed to New York City after the 9/11 attacks.
The men’s volleyball team went 32-3 overall, including 20-0 in conference play and were the first D’Youville team to reach an NCAA Division III Final Four. That team finished ranked second in the country.
“Our inaugural Hall of Fame class represents the very best of D’Youville athletics, both on and off the court,” said Ona Halladay, director of intercollegiate athletics. “We could not be prouder to have Judy, Carrie, and the 1999 men’s volleyball team as our first inductees, because they continue to live out the D’Youville mission.”