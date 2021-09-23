Carrie Owens walks into immortality as part of D'Youville College's first Hall of Fame class

“It means a lot to me,” Owens said of the Hall call. “I was shocked because this is an inaugural class of the hall of fame. To be one of three inductees and in order to be an inductee you have to be nominated. They look over your career as an athlete and what have you done post-graduation. … They really looked at what I do with teaching and kids and coaching career. I haven’t had an easy road and I’ve just continued to work hard and put in the effort and never let anything stop me.

“Having this hall of fame induction and being nominated by peers … it just makes me feel good about everything I’ve done. I couldn’t be happier. Especially in a time in my life after my accident where things may not be as easy or joyful this brings my spirit alive and gives me more motivation to give back and live life in a positive manner.”

Owens was a star forward for D’Youville. She earned rookie of the year honors from the Independent Small College Athletic Conference in 1999 and earned Upstate Athletic Alliance MVP and postseason tournament MVP honors in 2000 and 2001. She led the then Spartans to titles both seasons.

After graduation, she became an assistant coach for D’Youville and helped the team reach the NCAA Division III Tournament. She has since had success coaching girls basketball in high school.