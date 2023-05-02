Jordyn Williams relishes the idea of playing defense in basketball. It's a sport that's known so much for its scoring and for its flashy moves, but Williams understands the offensive rewards aren't possible without solid defense.

"Defense wins games, ultimately," Williams said. "If you can get a stop, you can get the ball back, and that's what help teams score."

Williams, a junior on the Cardinal O'Hara girls basketball team, now plans to join a college program that prides itself on its defense.

A 6-foot wing, Williams announced Tuesday on her social media accounts that she has verbally committed to Niagara University as part of its incoming 2024 freshman class.

"Niagara is a dope program," Williams said. "I’m not one of those people who wants to go out of state, and I feel like everything I need would be right there. At the time, this is a good opportunity to me."

Williams averaged 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.7 steals for the Hawks this season, and was a second-team All-Catholic selection.

She plans to sign a National Letter of Intent in the fall; the early signing period for basketball is Nov. 8-15.

Niagara's defensive style of play, nicknamed "Hurricane Havoc," relies on forcing opponents into making mistakes, and puts at least two defenders on the ball and on the opposing ballhandler at all times. The Purple Eagles led the country and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in steals (472), steals per game (15.2), opponent turnovers (870) and opponent turnovers per game (28.06).

"Their defense is very up front," Williams said. "I'm going to help them with their defense, and that is one of my favorite things."

As she prepares for her senior year at O'Hara and for college basketball, Williams looks to improve on her patience on the court, particularly on offense.

"On defense, you have to have a bit of patience, too, but there's always been some trouble for me there," Williams said. "I’m so used to going fast, fast, fast, especially in AAU. Sometimes you have to slow down and use your head. I’m just really fast!"

Niagara had five players from O'Hara on its roster this season: Angel Parker, Aaliyah Parker, Nickelle O'Neil, Amelia Strong and Jade Rutledge. O'Neil was a graduate transfer this season, while Angel Parker will return for her final year of eligibility at Niagara for 2023-24. Aaliyah Parker will be a junior this fall, and Strong and Rutledge will be sophomores.

The O'Hara-Niagara connection also helped Williams in her decision.

"It definitely feels like home," she said.