Cardinal O'Hara products will face off when Niagara women's basketball hosts Saint Peter's

The O’Hara ties to the MAAC are getting stronger, too. Niagara announced Monday that Amelia Strong, another O’Hara graduate, is transferring to Niagara from LIU, and will join the program for the 2022-23 season. And Jade Rutledge, a 6-foot senior forward for the Hawks, committed to the Purple Eagles in April.

“It’s fun to be able to play your old teammates and see how they evolve, over time, from when you used to play with them,” Aaliyah Parker said. “I really didn’t get a chance to play against Summer (Hemphill) because she’s way older than me, but I watched her play against my sisters, and it was really good to see how she evolved.”

Meanwhile, Nick O’Neil is taking advantage of a rare weekend off. A break in O’Hara’s girls basketball schedule for the holidays gave O’Neil something to do – see his daughter play basketball only a few miles from her alma mater, rather than trekking to New Jersey or turning on ESPN Plus to watch a game.

“We are definitely going to be at the game, especially because Saint Peter’s had an early senior night (Dec. 11) and I had a game in Erie, Pennsylvania, that night,” O’Neil said. “I am damn sure going to see her play in Buffalo, or I will get in trouble!”