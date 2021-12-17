Cardinal O'Hara products will face off when Niagara women's basketball hosts Saint Peter's

Nick O’Neil jokes that he hears the same refrain from women’s basketball coaches in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
“Some MAAC coaches are not pleased with me,” O’Neil, Cardinal O’Hara’s girls basketball coach, said with a hearty laugh. “They ask me, 'How are all these kids from your school going to one school?' ”
The 5-foot-6-inch guard from Cheektowaga leads the Purple Eagles in scoring, rebounding and assists.
At Niagara, O’Hara graduates Angel and Aaliyah Parker lead the Purple Eagles into their MAAC opener at 6 p.m. Friday against Saint Peter’s at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston. Niagara isn't the only MAAC school with an O'Hara graduate. O'Neil's own daughter, Nickelle, is a guard for St. Peters.
“A lot of teams go their separate ways and they end up usually not playing each other,” Angel Parker said, “so this is kind of special, that we got to play together, and now we get to play against each other.”
It’s the third MAAC meeting between the Purple Eagles and the Peahens this calendar year – the teams split a pair of games in February, highlighted by Angel Parker’s game-winning three-point play in a 83-82 win Feb. 20 at the Gallagher Center.
Aaliyah Parker, a freshman, is looking forward to the matchup between her sister and Nickelle O’Neil, a speedy guard, while O’Neil described Angel Parker as a feisty guard who brings intensity, and her younger sister, Aaliyah, as a “hustle player” who will go for every rebound and finish every play.
“It is so impressive to watch her play, as well,” Nickelle said. “She is like a bigger version of her sister.”
At 5-9, Aaliyah is five inches taller than her older sister.
The Parkers and the O’Neils acknowledge that Friday will be a little unusual.
“Playing with Nickelle, literally, my whole life, it kind of prepares us, in a way, because we know how the other thinks and how the other plays and what they like to do,” Angel Parker said.
Angel Parker leads the nation in steals (4.88) and is Niagara’s leading scorer and is second in the MAAC, averaging 16.6 points per game. Aaliyah Parker leads the Purple Eagles in rebounds per game (7) and averages 11.1 points per game.
“It’s so fun to play against them,” said Nickelle, who is averaging 1.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game this season at Saint Peter’s. “I see them do a good move and I want to say, ‘Good job,’ but I’m on the other team! We’re friends off the court, but enemies on the court, and we’re very much competitive, but it is so fun. And to see how far we’ve come? ... To see us in the same game from the same high school? That is crazy.”
It’s pretty impressive to see the reach of the Hawks’ basketball wings in women’s college basketball. Nick O’Neil estimates that at least eight former Hawks are on college basketball rosters this season, including Summer Hemphill at the University at Buffalo.
The O’Hara ties to the MAAC are getting stronger, too. Niagara announced Monday that Amelia Strong, another O’Hara graduate, is transferring to Niagara from LIU, and will join the program for the 2022-23 season. And Jade Rutledge, a 6-foot senior forward for the Hawks, committed to the Purple Eagles in April.
“It’s fun to be able to play your old teammates and see how they evolve, over time, from when you used to play with them,” Aaliyah Parker said. “I really didn’t get a chance to play against Summer (Hemphill) because she’s way older than me, but I watched her play against my sisters, and it was really good to see how she evolved.”
Meanwhile, Nick O’Neil is taking advantage of a rare weekend off. A break in O’Hara’s girls basketball schedule for the holidays gave O’Neil something to do – see his daughter play basketball only a few miles from her alma mater, rather than trekking to New Jersey or turning on ESPN Plus to watch a game.
“We are definitely going to be at the game, especially because Saint Peter’s had an early senior night (Dec. 11) and I had a game in Erie, Pennsylvania, that night,” O’Neil said. “I am damn sure going to see her play in Buffalo, or I will get in trouble!”
One of the O’Hara basketball parents recently shared a photo with O’Neil’s family, one that’s about 10 years old. When he and his family look at it now, they count the number of women who are playing college basketball.
“From seeing all of these players where they were to where they are now, it is amazing,” he said. “Nikki, Anndea Zeigler, Kiara Johnson, Cierra Harrison, Summer Hemphill, the Parkers. It is amazing to see all these people we are associated with, who have played college basketball.”
He didn’t think at the time there would be so much basketball success among that group of players – or others from O’Hara, because how could he? It was imaginable, but college seemed so far ahead in the future.
But it was in no way out of reach.
“The goal was always to play college basketball, but we didn’t really know what the future was going to hold,” Nickelle O’Neil said. “Looking back, it’s just outstanding to see how far we’ve all come. Five years ago, I didn’t think I was going to be in this position.”