The University at Buffalo women's basketball coaching staff will have another local tie.

UB's athletic department announced Thursday that James Ewing, a Cardinal O'Hara graduate, will join head coach Becky Burke's staff as an assistant coach.

Ewing joins the Bulls after a season at St. Bonaventure, where he was an assistant coach and was the director of basketball operations this past season. The 2008 O'Hara graduate was an assistant coach and a recruiting coordinator with the Daemen University women's basketball team in 2021-22, and was also an assistant coach at Bryant and Stratton College in 2020-21.

Ewing played college basketball at Toledo from 2011-13, then played at Mercyhurst from 2013-15.

UB announced Wednesday that Erin Sinnott, a former Daemen basketball player, was promoted from director of basketball operations to assistant coach. Ewing and Sinnott replace Asia Dozier and Candyce Wheeler, who resigned after one season at UB.