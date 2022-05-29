Canisius wraps up baseball-softball double to make MAAC history

POMONA – Canisius College notched a unique slice of history in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with a 9-5 victory over Rider in the decisive game of the MAAC baseball tournament Sunday at Clover Stadium in Rockland County.

The Griffs snapped a 2-2 tie with a five-run fifth inning and were never threatened from that point in earning their fourth MAAC title and first since 2018. The win makes Canisius the first school in MAAC history to take the conference tournament title in both baseball and softball and appear in the NCAAs in the same season.

The Canisius softball team beat Siena on May 14 at the Demske Sports Complex to earn its first NCAA trip since 2009. Canisius then lost to Florida and Wisconsin at the regionals in Gainesville, Fla.

Iona (1984 and 1985) and LaSalle (1989) had its baseball and softball programs win MAAC titles in their respective years, but none of them was selected for the NCAAs in an era when the conference did not have an automatic bid.

Canisius previously won MAAC baseball titles in 2013, 2015 and 2018. The Griffs will get a No. 4 seed in one of 16 NCAA regionals and will find out their destination during Monday's nationally televised selection show (Noon, ESPN2). Their first game in the double-elimination tournament will be Friday.

Canisius improved to 29-23 overall with the victory, earning its second NCAA trip under fifth-year coach Matt Mazurek. The Griffs were 9-13 on April 2 but have gone 20-10 in their last 30 games. They scored 43 runs in going 4-0 in the MAAC Tournament, reaching double figures in the first three games.

Designated hitter Mike Steffan and third baseman Gibson Krzeminski both cracked two-run singles in the decisive fifth. Steffan's opposite-field shot through the hole at short gave Canisius a 4-2 lead and he finished the game with three RBIs. Leadoff man Mike Destefano went 3 for 5 and scored twice to spark a 13-hit attack.

Pitcher Matt Duffy threw 3⅓ innings of relief for his second win of the tournament and earned most valuable player honors. Destefano, Krzeminski, second baseman Max Grant and catcher Trevor Henneman were named to the all-tournament team. Also named were Niagara outfielder Dawson Bailey and catcher Matt Ward.

The path to the championship round for both third-seeded Canisius and No. 5 Rider included wins over Niagara. The Griffs blanked the Purple Eagles, 11-0, in their first game on Wednesday while Rider eliminated Niagara with an 11-8 victory late Saturday night.

In between, however, the Purple Eagles became the first No. 6 seed to win three games in the tournament's history and get within one victory of the championship series. That was highlighted by Friday's 19-14, 10-inning victory over top-seeded Fairfield, a game that stretched nearly 8½ hours thanks to a four-hour rain delay.

Niagara faced deficits of 8-0 and 14-8 in that one before scoring the game's final 11 runs – including five in the eighth to tie the score and five more in the 10th to win the game.