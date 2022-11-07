Canisius women's basketball spoils Becky Burke's debut with upset of UB, 57-55

Becky Burke spoke like a coach who had been in this spot before. And Burke didn’t like the results that she looked at, in the wake of her first game at the helm of the University at Buffalo women’s basketball program.

“I’m results-driven, and I want to win,” Burke said. “Point-blank, period. It's unacceptable for Buffalo, and we have to be better, point-blank, period.”

UB coach Becky Burke ready for debut as Big 4 basketball teams open season Monday College basketball season opens Monday, and there will be no shortage of games in the Big 4 on opening night.

Burke minced no words after a 57-55 loss to crosstown rival Canisius in the season-opener for both teams Monday night at Koessler Athletic Center. The Bulls hadn’t lost to the Golden Griffins in 10 years; Canisius last beat UB on Nov. 9, 2012, a 73-57 decision on the same floor.

In the 10 years since that loss at Canisius, the Bulls became the class of the Big 4’s women’s basketball program, winning three Mid-American Conference championships and making the NCAA Tournament four times.

But that’s in the rearview mirror at UB. Well in the rearview mirror.

“They played like they had nothing to lose,” Burke said of the Griffs. “Obviously, I haven't been here that long, but I think that's been their mindset against Buffalo. We have to lose the entitled, ‘we have Buffalo across the chest, we're just going to win games,’ because that is not the case this year, whatsoever.”

Canisius, meanwhile, hasn’t had a winning season since 2008-09, and the win against UB gave the Griffs some satisfaction – and a dose of much-needed confidence.

“It’s a great feeling to know we're changing this program at Canisius, and we’re going to be a winning team,” said Griffs guard Dani Haskell, who scored a game-best 17 points. “And I think it starts this year. UB was a different team, too, but so what? It's still UB, so I think it's just a really good feeling that we can prove to be one of the best teams in the Big 4.”

The Griffs (1-0) erased UB’s 44-36 lead in the fourth, after shooting a paltry 4 for 14 in the third quarter. Vanessa Garrelts’ layup off a fast break with 2:39 left in the game gave the Griffs a 54-53 lead, after Caelan Ellis missed a shot on a sprawling attempt at a jumper, and it was their first lead since early in the second half. A pair of free throws by Sisi Eleko (10 points) with 1:48 left opened the lead to 56-53, before Zakiyah Winfield’s jumper 20 seconds later cut Canisius’ lead back to one.

The Bulls (0-1), though, took only one shot in the final 1:13, and Winfield (16 points, 10 rebounds) missed a pair of free throws with 2.5 seconds left. The Bulls finished 14 for 24 on free throws.

“We can't score 55 points and expect to win any basketball games this year,” Burke said. “That's the end of the story. You can't shoot 14 for (26) for Division I basketball. You cannot give up 15 offensive rebounds. And those are all things that we can control.”

Canisius coach Sahar Nusseibeh knows what Burke has experienced. She has been in this exact spot before. UB handily beat the Griffs in her first game last year, 102-42.

“They (UB) did not make it easy,” Nusseibeh said. “It’s a lot. You're competing with your team for the first time, under the lights, in front of a crowd. It takes a lot of focus and it takes a lot of you being really centered, so that you can coach to the best of your ability.

“Coach Burke is a phenomenal coach. She's passionate, she's intense, her energy is wonderful. I'm expecting her to do great things in her conference. And I know she's going to get that program going not only in non-conference but in MAC play.”

But at the same time, Burke left the building with a lot of initial evaluation – and a lot of questions about the team she took over in April.

“We know who we are what we are, we’ve known that since June,” Burke said. “And we have to fix some things that aren't necessarily on an X's and O's stat sheet right now. We've got some categories that are the toughness standpoint, competitiveness standpoint, togetherness standpoint that we really, really need to clean up and get better at.

“The only choice we have is to get better. I'm not gonna hang my head. I'm not gonna sit here and blame one player, another player or anybody on my staff. It's on me ultimately, I'm the head coach and we have to be better.”

Three observations:

1. Canisius forward Rhay Porter continued her inside dominance. She blocked 43 shots as a freshman last season, and blocked five shots against the Bulls, in addition to grabbing eight rebounds.

2. The Griffs’ shooting went cold in the third, as they went 4-for-14 from the floor and trailed by as many as nine points after a 21-5 run by the Bulls that bridged the second and third quarters. Canisius found its rhythm in the fourth, shooting 7 for 13, including opening the fourth 4 for 6 from the floor.

3. Latrice Perkins’ buzzer-beater just before halftime cut Canisius lead to 27-25, and sparked the Bulls to that run that bridged the first and second halves. The Bulls capitalized off transition, with at least five scoring plays that came off defensive rebounds or turnovers by the Griffs late in the second and in the third.

Who was there: Several former Griffs women’s basketball players were on hand for the season opener, including Amanda Cavo (2005-09) and Lori Pasceri (1989-93).

“We had about 10 alums from anywhere between the 1980s to 2010s,” Nusseibeh said. “A span of 30 years of Griffs who were in attendance tonight and to see their faces after the game, they came in and partook in our particular locker room celebration, and to see how much pride they had in our current roster and for our young women, our current young women to see how important it was for them, it means the world.”

Who wasn’t there: The Bulls were without two transfers: per a UB athletic spokesperson, forward Ronni Nwora, who is not with the team for personal reasons, and guard Chellia Watson, who was with the team but not in uniform. UB is awaiting a ruling from the NCAA on a transfer waiver for Watson, who played at USC Upstate for a season and at Cincinnati for a season, before she joined UB prior to this season.

What's next: UB plays at 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at Stonehill, and Canisius plays at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Toledo.