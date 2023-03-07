Canisius' season ended Tuesday morning with a 54-41 loss to Mount St. Mary's in the first game of the MAAC Women's Basketball Championship at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.

Sophomore Cheyenne Stubbs had 15 points to lead the ninth-seeded Golden Griffins, posting her seventh double-figure performance in the last 10 games. Freshman Sisi Eleko had 10 points and 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season.

The teams were tied at halftime, but Mount St. Mary's scored the first five points of the third quarter for a 27-22 lead. Canisius made it a one-possession game with 4:05 left in the third after a three-pointer form Stubbs.

The Mount (12-18), the eighth seed, answered with the game's next eight points, including a pair of three-pointers, for a 40-29 lead.

Canisius was able to cut the lead to 44-38 on an Eleko basket with 2:45 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Mountaineers used a 6-0 run over 56 seconds to seal the win.

The Golden Griffins, who shot 26.4% from the field, finished the season with a 9-21 record.