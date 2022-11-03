Canisius women's basketball at a glance

Canisius Golden Griffins

Arena: Koessler Athletic Center.

Coach: Sahar Nusseibeh, second season.

Last season’s record: 6-25, 3-17 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Key returnees (last season’s stats): 5-5 Jr. G Dani Haskell 14.4 ppg., 4.0 rpg., 91 assists, 42 steals; 5-9 So. G Athina Lexa 8.6 ppg., 2.7 rpg.; 6-1 So. F Rhay Porter 2.4 ppg., 5.8 rpg., 43 blocked shots; 5-10 So. G Hannah Dolan DNP last season due to injury.

Key losses: 5-8 Sr. G Erika Joseph 8.6 ppg., 2.8 rpg.; 5-5 Jr. G Shaunae Brown 7.8 ppg., 2.4 rpg., 69 assists; 6-0 F Ella Vaatanen 3.2 ppg., 2.6 rpg., 34 blocked shots.

Key newcomers: 6-0 Fr. F/G Brooklyn Thrash; 5-4 5th year G Vannessa Garrelts; 6-3 Fr. F Chloe Chard Peloquin; 6-2 Fr. F Sisi Elko.

Outlook: Canisius has 10 new players and five returners, including Haskell, a guard from Franklinville, who took on more responsibilities at the perimeter in her first full season of college basketball, and Lexa, who made the All-MAAC rookie team last season.

While the Griffs only won six games, they played a full season after their 2020-21 season was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and have set higher expectations and standards in the program.

Strengths/question marks: Haskell and Lexa will lead the charge at the perimeter for the Golden Griffins, who added inside height in freshmen Peloquin, Thrash and Elko. Their challenge is to adjust to the speed of the college game and opposing strength of opposing players.

The Griffs’ roster, though, is still young, with seven sophomores, four freshmen, two juniors, one senior and one graduate transfer.

Canisius hasn’t had a winning season since 2008-09 when it went 24-9, but the Griffs won a MAAC Tournament game in March. Nusseibeh aims for incremental progress from her team, as well as establishing consistency in a new lineup, whether it’s throughout a week, a game or a practice.

“They know what it needs to look like,” Nusseibeh said. “They know what the standard is and they’re executing that, especially our returners. Our goal is player-run, player-led, in terms of a program, and I think our returners, knowing the expectations and knowing the daily standard, they’ve done a really good job of living it out and leading the way, in terms of demanding that out of our first-years and our transfers.”

What the coach said: “We’re excited, and I think it’s a mentality and we haven’t talked about it too much, but it’s not about proving others wrong. It’s about proving ourselves right. I think we’re confident in our ability and what we’re capable of, and I think we understand it’s a process and we have to build each day up to what we’re capable of. I think we’re really excited to prove ourselves right in what we think we can accomplish.”

Canisius roster

No. Player Yr. Pos. Ht. Hometown

0 Brooklyn Thrash Fr. G/F 6-0 Wayne, Ohio

2 Lydia Gattozzi So. G 5-10 Chardon, Ohio

4 Vannessa Garrelts Gr. G 5-4 Spring Grove, Ill.

5 Athina Lexa So. G 5-9 Thessaloniki, Greece

10 Giana Hernandez-Boulden Jr. G 6-1 Hamilton, N.J.

11 Hannah Dolan So. G 5-10 Williamsville

13 Xanthippi Karatasiou So. G 5-9 Katerini, Greece

14 Sisi Eleko Fr. F 6-2 Montreal, Quebec

15 Èlia Páez So. G 5-9 Sabadell, Spain

20 Jane McCauley Sr. G 5-9 New Rochelle

21 Adrien LaMora Fr. F 5-11 Philadelphia, N.Y.

22 Dani Haskell Jr. G 5-6 Franklinville

24 Cheyenne Stubb So. G 5-5 Bradenton, Fla.

33 Rhay Porter So. F 6-1 Scotia

34 Chloe Chard Peloquin Fr. F 6-3 Johnstown, Ohio

Canisius schedule

Date Opponent Time

Nov. 7 Buffalo 5 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Toledo 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 13 at Detroit Mercy 1 p.m.

Nov. 19 Binghamton 1 p.m.

Nov. 22 at Colgate 2 p.m.

Nov. 26 at Robert Morris 1 p.m.

Nov. 30 Albany 7 p.m.

Dec. 7 St. Bonaventure 6 p.m.

Dec. 10 at Youngstown State 1 p.m.

Dec. 17 Rider* 1 p.m.

Dec. 19 Marist* 7 p.m.

Dec. 29 at Manhattan* 2 p.m.

Jan. 1 at Siena* 1 p.m.

Jan. 5 Saint Peter’s* 7 p.m.

Jan. 7 Quinnipiac* 1 p.m.

Jan. 12 at Rider* 7 p.m.

Jan. 14 at Mount St. Mary’s* 1 p.m.

Jan. 21 Manhattan* 1 p.m.

Jan. 25 at Niagara* 6 p.m.

Jan. 28 at Fairfield* 2 p.m.

Feb. 4 Iona* 1 p.m.

Feb. 9 at Quinnipiac* 6 p.m.

Feb. 11 at Marist* 7 p.m.

Feb. 15 Niagara* 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 Fairfield* 7 p.m.

Feb. 23 at Saint Peter’s* 7 p.m.

Feb. 25 at Iona* 1 p.m.

Mar. 2 Mount St. Mary’s* 7 p.m.

Mar. 4 Siena* 1 p.m.

Mar. 7-11 MAAC Tournament#

* — MAAC game

# — at Atlantic City, N.J.