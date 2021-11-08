Canisius women's basketball at a glance

Nusseibeh, a longtime Mid-American Conference and MAAC assistant who was most recently an assistant at Miami (Ohio), takes over a team that’s regrouping and in pursuit of its first winning season since 2008-09. Nusseibeh has seen a change in the energy of her program since she was named head coach in late July.

With five returning players, including Haskell, a former All-Western New York selection from Franklinville, and Dolan, the daughter of Williamsville South coach and former Griffs standout Kristen Dolan, the Griffs are emphasizing a “pace and space” game plan and implementing an up-tempo system that Nusseibeh describes as “free-flowing,” in which the players read defenses and adjust their offensive games to their skill sets.

Season-defining stretch: The first four games of the MAAC schedule should serve as a gauge for the Griffs; Canisius hosts Saint Peter’s on Dec. 19 and Manhattan on Dec. 21, then resumes its schedule after the holiday break Dec. 30 at Marist and Jan. 1 at Quinnipiac, the preseason coaches' pick to win the conference championship.

What the coach said: “The main focus of our staff is to create that experience, that environment where they are having fun, they look forward to coming to practice every day and they experience joy. We are all about celebrating success and highlighting the positives, and highlighting our individual strengths and the collective strengths, and they have completely bought into what we are building here.” – Sahar Nusseibeh

