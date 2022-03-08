Canisius women pull off stunning upset in MAAC Tournament

Erika Joseph’s three-point play with 48 seconds left gave Canisius a six-point lead and the Golden Griffins went on to upset No. 6 seed Mpnmouth 71-65 on Tuesday in the first round of the Metro Athletic Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.

Canisius (6-24), the first No. 11 seed to win a game in the MAAC women’s tournament, will take on No. 3 seed Manhattan at noon Thursday.

The Jaspers (19-10) have beaten the Golden Griffins twice this season, prevailing 85-63 in December and 86-62 on Feb. 17.

Canisius, which has now won two games in a row, led 16-14 after one quarter and 34-31 at halftime. The Falcons went ahead 39-38 on a layup by Brianna Livingston, and Lucy Thomas converted two layups to make it 43-38.

But Dani Haskell, who scored 26 points, made a layup and Cheyenne Stubbs drained a 3-pointer to knot the game with 2:32 left in the third quarter.

Jen Louro’s layup gave Monmouth the lead again, but Canisius’ Shaunae Brown hit a 3-pointer as the Golden Griffins went ahead again 46-45. After Livingston’s free throw tied the game, Kayla Jackson and and Haskell made layups as Canisius closed the quarter leading 50-46.