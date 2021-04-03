Canisius women fall in MAAC volleyball final

Canisius' quest for its first Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference women's volleyball championship ended Saturday in a four-set loss to Rider at the Albany Capital Center.

In their first season under coach Shannon Thompson, the Golden Griffins (9-4, 7-3 MAAC) reached the MAAC tournament final for the second time. The Griffs' other trip to the final resulted in a loss to Iona in 2018. There is not a senior on Canisius' roster.

It was Rider's first championship in MAAC women's volleyball. Fairfield and Siena each have won nine conference titles.

After a 9-9 tie in the first set, Canisius trailed the rest of the way in a 25-20 loss. Two kills by the Broncs' Morgan Romano ended the second set 29-27 after Canisius failed to hold a 19-16 lead.

The Griffs were about to close out the third set, leading 24-16, but Rider, behind six kills by Jillian Chan, cut it to 24-22 before Giulia La Longa's kill with an assist from Callie Chamulak ended it.

La Longa's kill evened the fourth set at 24, but a Canisius error and a service ace by Chan produced match point.

Romano had 24 kills in the match for the Broncs. Chan had 17.