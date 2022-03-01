Canisius women aim for consistency as MAAC tournament approaches

As the Canisius women’s basketball team prepares for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament next week, first-year Golden Griffins coach Sahar Nusseibeh doesn’t plan to change much about her team’s approach.
All outward indications would call for an overhaul. The Griffs enter the final week of the regular season having lost eight of their last nine games, including an 82-78 loss to Niagara on Sunday that went down to the final moments of regulation, and haven’t won a game on the road this season.
The Golden Griffins (4-24, 2-17 MAAC) complete the regular season at 1 p.m. Saturday against Iona at the Koessler Athletic Center, then will move onto the MAAC Tournament, which begins March 8 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.
But in taking over a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2008-09, Nusseibeh believes in staying the course and not deviating from the long-term foundation she wants to create for the program.
Nusseibeh also prepares for her first postseason tournament as a head coach; she took over the Griffs in July, after 12 seasons as an assistant coach at Miami (Ohio), Manhattan, Bowling Green, Holy Cross and Cincinnati.
“You do what you’ve done all year, and you stay connected and consistent to your work,” Nusseibeh said. “That’s exactly what we’re doing. We’re staying consistent to our work and to the standard that we hold ourselves to as a staff, and to the standards we hold our team to, because our standard is extremely high.
“I don’t think you change anything, to be quite honest with you. The environment we’ve worked to create has been tremendous.”
The Griffs will return to the MAAC Tournament for the first time since 2020, when they lost to Siena in a first-round game, two days before the tournament was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Canisius did not play in the 2021 tournament after the school’s athletic department ended the program's due to health and safety concerns.
The Griffs are the 11th seed; all 11 conference teams qualify for the MAAC women’s tournament. Canisius will face the sixth seed in a first-round game Tuesday; the MAAC will release its men’s and women’s tournament brackets this weekend upon the completion of the conference schedule.
Griffs guard Dani Haskell (Franklinville) began the week eighth in the MAAC in scoring (13.8 points per game), and freshman guard Athina Lexa is averaging 17.3 points in the last six games. Forwards Rhay Porter and Ella Vaatanen have combined to block 71 shots this season; Porter is fourth in the MAAC with 40 blocks.
“We attack it like we’ve attacked everything else,” Nusseibeh said. “Our players have been extremely consistent in terms of how they approach anything, whether it’s preseason, nonconference, regular-season MAAC play, whether it’s this Saturday being our last home game or going to Atlantic City. Nothing changes.”
Bona's Johnson earns All-Atlantic 10 honors
Asianae Johnson, a guard on the St. Bonaventure women's basketball team, earned Atlantic 10 All-Conference Second Team honors.
Johnson led the Bonnies in scoring (18.2 points per game) and was second in the Atlantic 10 in scoring. She led the A10 in scoring in conference games, averaging 19.8 points in 15 games. Johnson scored at least 20 points in eight straight games this season, from Jan. 12 to Feb. 5.
The Bonnies open the A-10 women's tournament with a first-round game against George Washington at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Wilmington, Del.
Dayton coach Shauna Green was named the Atlantic 10's women's basketball coach of the year. Green, formerly Shauna Geronzin, is the Griffs' all-time leading scorer in women's basketball (2,012 points, from 1998-2002).
UB men getting balanced contributions
The University at Buffalo men's basketball team's starting lineup is known for its productivity and its longevity. Entering the final week of the regular season, four of the Bulls' five starters have scored at least 1,000 career points: forward Jeenathan Williams (1,425), forward Josh Mballa (1,037), guard Ronaldo Segu (1,075) and guard Maceo Jack (1,128, including 259 this season at UB).
But what's boosted the Bulls in its most recent nine-game winning streak has been its bench, particularly the play of guards Curtis Jones and Keishawn Brewton, and forwards LaQuill Hardnett and Tra’Von Fagan. The Bulls’ bench has averaged 16.2 points per game in that nine-game stretch, including 17 in a 70-60 win Saturday against Northern Illinois at Alumni Arena.
It’s not just about scoring points, either, for UB’s bench. It’s about getting timely points, or making opportune plays.
“You can’t let your defense down, and with subbing, our energy really goes up,” UB coach Jim Whitesell said Saturday. “It increases your energy level, your depth, and along with it, think about it, LaQuill started a lot last year, and KB (Brewton) has started a bit this year. Curtis has really come into himself, playing really well, playing really solid. Tra Fagan’s really coming in well off the bench, and the other guy I felt bad I didn’t get him in, was Brock Bertram. He’s been practicing better, his health is a little limited, but we’re going to need them all.
“We keep taking about that, trying to keep getting to another level, and a big part of that is those guys who played (against Northern Illinois).”
Game of the week
Richmond at St. Bonaventure men, 7 p.m. Friday, Reilly Center, Allegany: Seeding for the Atlantic 10 tournament could hinge upon the regular season finale for both the Bonnies and the Spiders. The Bonnies began the week in fourth in the 14-team Atlantic 10, but eye a double-bye for the A10 tournament, which begins March 9 in Washington, D.C. – the conference’s top four teams automatically earn spots in the conference quarterfinals on March 11.