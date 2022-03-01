Canisius women aim for consistency as MAAC tournament approaches

As the Canisius women’s basketball team prepares for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament next week, first-year Golden Griffins coach Sahar Nusseibeh doesn’t plan to change much about her team’s approach.

All outward indications would call for an overhaul. The Griffs enter the final week of the regular season having lost eight of their last nine games, including an 82-78 loss to Niagara on Sunday that went down to the final moments of regulation, and haven’t won a game on the road this season.

The Golden Griffins (4-24, 2-17 MAAC) complete the regular season at 1 p.m. Saturday against Iona at the Koessler Athletic Center, then will move onto the MAAC Tournament, which begins March 8 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.

But in taking over a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2008-09, Nusseibeh believes in staying the course and not deviating from the long-term foundation she wants to create for the program.

Nusseibeh also prepares for her first postseason tournament as a head coach; she took over the Griffs in July, after 12 seasons as an assistant coach at Miami (Ohio), Manhattan, Bowling Green, Holy Cross and Cincinnati.