Canisius, St. Bonaventure to meet Nov. 14 in men's basketball

Canisius and St. Bonaventure will renew their longtime basketball rivalry when the Golden Griffins visit the Reilly Center on Nov. 14, the schools announced Friday. Game time is 5 p.m. on ESPN+. Ticket information will be released at a later time.

The matchup will be the 169th in the series, which began in 1919-20 and was interrupted last year by the Covid-19 pandemic. The teams had not missed a game since the 2001-02 season. The Bonnies lead the series, 101-67.