Canisius softball's NCAA Tournament run ends with loss to Wisconsin

Canisius College’s softball season came to an end with a 3-0 loss to Wisconsin late Saturday night in an elimination game at the Gainesville (Fla). Regional of the NCAA Softball Tournament.

The start of the game was delayed more than four hours because of weather issues during the Georgia Tech-Florida game that opened the day at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

Peyton Bannon homered in the fifth inning and Molly Schlosser had a two-run double in the sixth as Wisconsin (28-10) broke a scoreless tie.

Canisius (32-18), the MAAC champions, had six hits in the game with three coming from sophomore Christie McGee-Ross (Maryvale). McGee-Ross had the first three-hit performance by a Canisius batter in an NCAA Tournament game since Lauren Hope had three against Hofstra in the 2008 NCAA Tournament. McGee-Ross reached base in 19 consecutive games to end the season.

Erin Hufford (St. Mary’s), Rosie Gomez and Saige Alfaro had the other hits.

Sophomore Megan Giese (Orchard Park) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks in six innings. She had six strikeouts.

Canisius' best chance to score came on singles from Hufford and McGee-Ross and a wild pitch put runners on second and third with two outs, but Wisconsin induced a fly ball to end the inning.