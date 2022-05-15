Canisius softball will face Florida in NCAA Tournament opener

Erin Hufford and Christina McGee-Ross grew up playing softball in the Buffalo suburbs and each remembers all the times they watched the University of Florida play in the NCAA Tournament.

Now, as members of the Canisius softball team, worlds are converging for Hufford, a St. Mary’s graduate, and McGee-Ross, a Maryvale graduate.

The Golden Griffins return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009, on a team that has seven players from Western New York on its roster, and is coached by Kim Griffin, a Cleveland Hill graduate.

The Griffs (32-16) learned Sunday night that they’ll face Florida (43-16) in the first round at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Gainesville, Fla. The Gators are the No. 14 seed and the host team for the Gainesville regional.

Oklahoma is the No. 1 seed in the 64-team tournament.

“Being able to do that this year has been awesome, and we’re letting everybody know we’ve been here, and this is going to be our 13th time in the NCAA Tournament, and nobody really knows that,” said Hufford, whose team is in a regional with the Gators, Georgia Tech and Wisconsin.

“That’s one of the teams I’ve watched on TV since I was a little kid, and it means a lot to me, being from Buffalo. To be able to show all the other local girls that this is possible, it means a lot.”

As the winner of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament, Canisius earned the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The regionals of the double-elimination tournament begin Friday, and the winners of each regional advance to Super Regionals May 26-29. The Women’s College World Series is June 2-9 in Oklahoma City, Okla.

In 2009, Canisius won the MAAC Tournament, then lost to Ohio State and to Kentucky in first-round NCAA Tournament games and finished the season 26-25.

“This program has such a rich history of success, and it’s all over the walls here and the outfield fence, and these girls see it, every day,” said Griffin, who is in her eighth season as Canisius’ coach. “We’ve been knocking on the door for the last couple years, so for us to put it all together and win the MAAC Tournament this year is really special. This is a special group of young women.

“They do everything at a championship level. So for them to earn this, and to see the fruits of their labor and get to see the results of all the hard work they’ve put in, it’s really special.”

Canisius enters this year’s NCAA Tournament on a 12-game winning streak, which includes its three wins in the MAAC Tournament.

Like many selection shows, Sunday’s show brought a few tense moments for the Griffs. While they were assured to be among the field, nearly half the field had been announced about 20 minutes into the selection show on ESPN2, and the Griffs continued to wait both eagerly and anxiously inside the Koessler Athletic Center to hear the program’s name announced.

At one point, the announcements of each team in each regional drew laughter. When an ESPN announcer said, “UCLA will be facing a new face … Grand Canyon,” the remark drew both groans and laughter from the Griffs.

About halfway through the hour-long show, the display fooled the Griffs again when “CA –” appeared and unrolled on the big screen – for Campbell.

Then, the Griffs saw their name flash onto the big screen.

“It was nerve-wracking,” McGee-Ross said of the waiting game. “I don’t really shake my legs or bite my nails, but I was shaking my legs and biting my nails. I was sweating, and it wasn’t like we were nervous to see who we’ll play but it was more of, this has never happened, and you’re really speechless, because you don’t know when your name is going to pop up, at any point, and you just don’t know.

“You’re anticipating it and anticipating it and anticipating it, and finally, it just happens. And you don’t know what to do!”

Now, Canisius prepares for its next destination, and its first trip to the NCAA Tournament in 13 years.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.