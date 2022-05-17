Canisius softball gives back to Buffalo, ready to represent city in NCAA Tournament

Less than three hours after the Canisius softball team won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship Saturday at the Demske Sports Complex, the Golden Griffins’ players and coaches quickly learned the news of the racially motivated mass shooting that took place only a few blocks from their campus.

Flooded with text messages, social media posts and campus alerts, the Griffs were shocked and grieving for their community. The attack was literally close to home, as the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue is where some Canisius students do their grocery shopping.

“We went from the best day of our life, celebrating with each other, and these guys having the best time of our life, to hearing about a massive tragedy, right around the block, it’s hard to put that together in one day,” Canisius coach Kim Griffin said. “I felt guilty for feeling so happy, because there’s people having the worst day in their life right now, right around the block. There’s just a lot of emotion.”

But those emotions soon turned into action. As the Griffs prepare for the NCAA Tournament, they understand they’re representing a city and a region that’s been wounded but is rallying in the wake of the worst mass shooting in its history.

The Griffs open the double-elimination tournament at 4:30 p.m. Friday against 14th-seeded Florida in Gainesville, Fla. Canisius will wear decals on their batting helmets that will commemorate the 10 people who were killed and three people who were wounded, and the Buffalo community that has galvanized in the wake of the shootings.

The stickers will read "Buffalo Strong" in gold lettering on a blue background, and were designed and printed by Crossbar Athletics, which also produced helmet stickers for the Buffalo Bandits and the Buffalo Bison.

Still, the impact is stronger for the Griffs’ seven players from the Buffalo area, including fifth-year senior Erin Hufford and sophomore Christie McGee-Ross.

“We want to get it out there, that the community is strong, that the community will not break, no matter what,” said Hufford, an outfielder who is a St. Mary’s of Lancaster graduate. “It’s such a tragedy, and I’m getting upset, just talking about it. It was right down the street. That affects this entire community.”

McGee-Ross, an outfielder and a Maryvale graduate, hopes the Griffs can serve as a beacon of sorts for the community, as they represent Western New York in the national tournament.

“When you have some sort of positivity at a time like this, it doesn’t make you forget or not want to think about it, but it makes it a little bit better to see that there’s still some sort of light and happiness in a little bit of the community,” McGee-Ross said.

Hufford and McGee-Ross have already been buoyed by the response of their teammates, including Alexis Churchill, a senior pitcher who quickly organized a food drive among her teammates over the weekend. Churchill’s efforts benefit the Buffalo Community Fridge, one of the many local nonprofit organizations that has worked in the last few days to provide resources for an area of the city that is a food desert.

According to the Economic Research Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a food desert is an area or a region that has limited access to healthy and affordable food. In urban areas, at least 500 people or at least 33% of the population lives more than a mile from a large grocery store or a supermarket.

Like so many of her teammates, Churchill felt her elation from winning the MAAC Tournament and earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament turn to shock and sadness as she received text messages from family members and friends asking about her safety, and as more details of the shooting emerged through local media reports.

For Churchill, a left-handed pitcher from St. Clair, Mich., the desire to help her adopted community became paramount. She and her teammates gathered cases of water and bags of groceries, including fresh fruit, Gatorade, dish soap and cases of water, and Churchill delivered them to the Buffalo Community Fridge’s distribution site on East Ferry Street earlier this week.

“Coming here, I really grew to love the city,” she said. “This is where I hope to stay, a place where I’ve become attached. Knowing something like this happened so close, close to our campus and in our city, I was devastated. There was something us as a group could do to help.

“For us being one of the only Buffalo schools to represent the city on a national level, we had to contribute. That’s something that’s preached to us at Canisius, the need to give back. This weekend, we had to act on it.”

Griffin, Canisius’ coach, is in awe of her players quickly organizing to take action and help their immediate community, even as they’re part of the biggest arena in college softball.

“When you see a tragedy like that in our community, right in our backyard, the most amazing thing you see is people stepping up and wanting to help,” Griffin said. “For Alexis to spearhead that – not even at our direction – for one of your athletes to spearhead that and want to help, that is exactly what you want to see from your team.”

