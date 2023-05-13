The Canisius College softball team faced the challenging task of winning two games Saturday to return to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in as many years.

It wasn’t insurmountable. The Griffs won seven doubleheaders in their Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference schedule this season, and played in two games Friday to get to the conference championship game Saturday at the Demske Sports Complex.

Canisius softball beats Iona, will face Marist for MAAC title The Golden Griffins lost 6-5 in the winner’s bracket final to Marist in the morning before bouncing back with a 4-2 victory against Iona.

Yet, in their third MAAC Tournament championship game in as many years, the Golden Griffins lost in their first opportunity to repeat as conference champions.

Marist used timely early hitting and kept Canisius’ bats in check at opportune times through the first four innings, then used a three-run seventh inning to earn a 6-2 win against the Golden Griffins (30-16-1) for the MAAC Tournament championship.

As the conference champion, the Red Foxes (29-28) earn the MAAC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, which begins Friday with regionals. The 64-team field will be announced at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Canisius softball's NCAA Tournament run ends with loss to Wisconsin The start of the game was delayed more than four hours because of weather issues.

“They took the energy from the start,” Canisius pitcher Megan Giese said. “We had to come back, and we fought through it, but we had a rough ending.”

The Red Foxes, coached by former Buffalo Bisons reliever Joe Ausanio, needed one game to win their first MAAC championship since 2016.

The third-seed Red Foxes entered the championship game 3-0 in the double-elimination tournament, including a 6-5 win Friday against the Griffs, the top seed in the six-team tournament. Canisius entered the championship game 2-1 in the tournament, and needed to beat Marist twice to win the MAAC title.

The Red Foxes topped the Griffs with aggressive yet selective hitting against Giese, Canisius’ starter, and limited Canisius’ baserunning opportunities.

“Marist’s hitters did a really good job of attacking Megan’s best pitches,” Canisius coach Kim Griffin said. “They attacked her curveball, which is her pitch that she usually gets a lot of strikeouts on, and sets up hitters with, so we had to change our game plan against their hitters after the first time we played them. They’re well-coached, and their hitters did a good job of making good adjustments against Megan.

Canisius softball falls in NCAA Tournament opener to Florida Canisius, which had its 12-game winning streak snapped, moves into the loser’s bracket and will face the University of Wisconsin – a 2-1 loser to Georgia Tech – in an elimination game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

“They just looked for good pitches to hit, and they jumped on them when they got them. They’re aggressive, but disciplined.”

Giese, an Orchard Park graduate, entered the game averaging nearly 6.6 strikeouts in 31 appearances this season, but had only two in the first five innings. A day after a 6-5 win against Canisius, in which Marist scored the tying and go-ahead runs in the seventh inning, the Red Foxes tagged Giese for three runs on five hits in the first three innings.

“We switched up our pitching. They got a lot of pop flies and grounders, and that was good for us,” said Giese, who finished with four strikeouts and allowed 10 hits.

The Griffs, though, left four runners on base, including runners on second and third base in the bottom of the third. Trailing 3-1, Gianna Fazzolari grounded out and Rosie Gomez popped out to third baseman Alyssa Grupp to end the inning.

“We got crossed up with a couple of signs there, with Gianna at the plate and runners in scoring position,” Griffin said. “She thought we had a squeeze on, but we didn’t, so that is the mistake that will live in my brain for a bit, but that kind of stuff happens, and you hope it doesn’t come back to hurt you.”

Canisius outfielder Erin Hufford embraces distractions as Griffs prepare for NCAA Tournament Hufford’s final exams took place the same week as Canisius softball’s three MAAC Tournament games at the Demske Sports Complex, so the well wishes became a welcome distraction.

Christie McGee-Ross’ solo home run with two outs cut Marist’s lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth, but Marist scored three runs in the top of the seventh, first on Haley Ahr’s double to left-center field, which drove in Sam Freeland. Then, a collision between left fielder Rylee Alfaro and shortstop Sydney Costan allowed Ahr to score, making it 5-2, as Costan lost grasp of a pop-up hit by Alyssa Grupp.

Isabella Manory’s RBI single drove in Grupp, and Kiley Myers, the MAAC Tournament’s most outstanding player, retired Canisius’ final three hitters in the bottom of the seventh.

It wasn’t easy for the Griffs to watch another team hoist the MAAC Tournament championship trophy on their home field. Griffin, however, considered the future of the program.

“A 30-win season is a big accomplishment, and winning the regular season (title), and a lot of times, winning the regular season is harder than winning the tournament,” Griffin said. “So there’s so many positives. We broke our home run record (39). We had over 100 stolen bases this year. There’s so much here. We’re losing a lot of key players … but the biggest message to my team is, we need new people to step up into those roles, and they’re capable. The summer is important. They’ll go home, they work hard and they stay hungry.”