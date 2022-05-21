 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Canisius softball falls in NCAA Tournament opener to Florida

  • Updated
The University of Florida limited Canisius College to one hit and seven baserunners in a 10-1 victory Friday at the Gainesville Regional of the NCAA Softball Tournament.

Lindsi Dennis had the lone Canisius hit of the game, a single in the fourth inning. The Golden Griffins’ seven baserunners came on one hit, four walks and two hit batters.

The Gators (44-16) scored one run in the first inning, three in the second, four in the third and two in the fourth after a 57-minute lightning delay and then held Canisius scoreless in the fifth to end the game.

Canisius (32-17) was playing in its first NCAA Softball Tournament game since 2009.

Canisius, which had its 12-game winning streak snapped, moves into the loser’s bracket and will face the University of Wisconsin – a 2-1 loser to Georgia Tech – in an elimination game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Megan Giese allowed eight earned runs on seven hits and a walk in 2.1 innings. Alexis Churchill pitched 1.2 innings and allowed two runs on three hits and a walk.

The Golden Griffins got their lone run in the fourth as pinch runner Sam Weber scored on a fielder’s choice. Canisius had the bases loaded with nobody out, but Florida retired the next three batters to end the inning.

