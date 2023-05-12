The Canisius College softball team reached the MAAC Tournament final for the third consecutive year, but took the extended route Friday.

The Golden Griffins lost 6-5 in the winner’s bracket final to Marist in the morning before bouncing back with a 4-2 victory against Iona.

Top-seeded Canisius (30-15-1) and No. 3 seed Marist (28-28) will play for the championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Demske Sports Complex. A Marist win and the Red Foxes win the tournament and the MAAC’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid. A Canisius win and the teams play again at 1:30 p.m. in a winner-takes-all game.

Against Iona, Canisius scored a run in the first, two in the second and another in the third to build a 4-0 lead, and that was plenty for pitcher Meghan Giese (Orchard Park).

Giese scattered five hits with 11 strikeouts and walked two to move to 18-6 on the season. Among the strikeouts was her 200th of the season, as she joined Andre Bunten (2004-05) as the only Griffs pitchers to have 200 strikeouts in a season.

Giese also scored a run and drove in a run in the win. Christine McGee-Ross (Maryvale) drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk and Sophia Recrosio had an RBI double.

In the earlier game, Marist scored twice in the seventh to pull out the win and earn its first appearance in the championship round since 2019.

With the Red Foxes trailing 5-4 in the seventh, Shea Walsh had a ground rule double to score Holly Ahr to tie the game. Isabella Manory pushed home the eventual game-winner on a squeeze bunt.

Canisius trailed 4-2 in the fifth inning before McGee-Ross smacked a three-run home run for the 5-4 lead. She was 3-for-4 and scored twice.

Rosie Gomez and Gianna Fazzolari (Sacred Heart) also drove in runs for Canisius.