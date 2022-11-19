Canisius reschedules men's, women's basketball games for Sunday doubleheader

The Canisius College athletic department announced Saturday afternoon that its men's and women's basketball teams will play a doubleheader Sunday afternoon, making up games that were postponed from earlier in the weekend due to the snowstorm that hit Buffalo and Western New York.

The doubleheader at Koessler Athletic Center will begin at noon Sunday with the Canisius women's game against Binghamton, followed by the Canisius men's game against Fredonia at 2:30 p.m.

The Canisius men (1-2) were originally scheduled to host Fredonia at 7 p.m. Friday at Koessler Athletic Center, and the Canisius women (1-2) were originally scheduled to host Binghamton at 1 p.m. Saturday at KAC.