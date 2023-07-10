Matt Duffy made Canisius College baseball history Monday, when the Boston Red Sox selected him in the fourth round of the 2023 Major League Baseball draft.

The Red Sox selected Duffy, a right-handed junior pitcher, at No. 115 overall, which made Duffy the highest Golden Griffin ever selected in the MLB draft. Joe Mamott, a pitcher who was selected in the sixth round of the 1994 draft, was previously the highest Griff selected. The Red Sox took Mamott that year.

Duffy was named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year for 2023 and was an All-MAAC first team selection. Duffy is Canisius’ all-time leader in strikeouts with 278 and is the only pitcher in MAAC history with multiple 100-strikeout seasons. Duffy announced over the weekend that he will transfer to South Carolina and he leaves Canisius with career earned-run average of 3.78.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was just a little guy playing rookie ball,” Duffy said in a Canisius athletic department statement. “To see it come to fruition for not only me, but for my parents, is an awesome feeling. I cannot wait to start working with the Red Sox pitching development team as I continue to make myself the best possible pitcher I can be. I cannot wait to begin working with the Red Sox pitching development team to make me the best possible pitcher I can be.”

In three seasons at Canisius, Duffy’s record was 17-5. He was 8-2 in 2022 and led the Griffs to the MAAC Championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. He was named to the MAAC All-Championship Team in 2021 and 2022, and was an All-MAAC first team selection in 2022.

“I am truly proud of Matt,” Canisius coach Matt Mazurek said. “He is one of the best to ever do it at Canisius and this opportunity is something he created for himself. He has grown and matured as a true professional during his time with our program and we are all excited to follow his journey from here. He has earned everything every step of the way.”

Duffy becomes the first Canisius player drafted since Tyler Smith in 2018. The Los Angeles Angels drafted Smith, a right-handed pitcher, in the eighth round that year. Duffy is the 15th Canisius baseball player to be selected in the MLB Draft.

Milwaukee Brewers

select Ryan Birchard

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Niagara County Community College pitcher Ryan Birchard in the fifth round, at No. 155.

This past season Birchard went 8-0, throwing two complete games and a shutout. He had a 1.08 ERA and 95 strikeouts, averaging 17.1 strikeouts per game.