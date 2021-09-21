Canisius picked second in Atlantic Hockey; Niagara goaltender selected preseason top rookie

According to preseason poll of Atlantic Hockey coaches, Canisius College is expected to pose the greatest challenge to American International University's bid for a fourth consecutive conference championship.

The AIC Yellow Jackets received nine of a possible nine first-place votes in the poll of 10 coaches released Tuesday. Canisius received the other first-place vote (coaches were not able to vote for their own team).

AIC had 90 points. Canisius tallied 72, followed by Army (69), RIT (64), Sacred Heart (63), Niagara (50), Mercyhurst (50), Bentley (35), Air Force (29) and Holy Cross (19).

Only AIC and RIT (2008-2011) have won three straight titles, but the Yellow Jackets are the only team to win three straight outright. RIT shared the 2008-09 title with Air Force.

Army senior forward Colin Bilek is the coaches’ choice as the Atlantic Hockey Preseason Player of the Year.

Niagara goaltender Jake Sibell is the AHA Preseason Rookie of the Year. The Isanti, Minn., native joins the Purple Eagles from the Aberdeen Wings of the NAHL, where he posted a 43-2-1 record with a 1.19 goals-against average and .952 save percentage.