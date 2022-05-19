Canisius outfielder Erin Hufford embraces distractions as Griffs prepare for NCAA Tournament

Over the course of last week, Erin Hufford placed an extra emphasis on studying for her final, final exams at Canisius College. A fifth-year senior on the Canisius softball team, she also had to focus on preparing for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament.

She divided her time between school and softball, and she noticed that her phone would buzz or ping every few minutes, with another message that read “good luck!”

Hufford’s final exams took place the same week as Canisius softball’s three MAAC Tournament games at the Demske Sports Complex, so the well wishes became a welcome distraction.

The text messages continued for Hufford, an outfielder from Cheektowaga and St. Mary’s of Lancaster, after the Golden Griffins won the MAAC Tournament on Saturday and earned the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Many of the softball players whom she coaches and trains in the Buffalo area have reached out to Hufford to send her and the Griffs (32-16) well wishes as they prepare to face Florida (43-16) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Gainesville, Fla.

“I’ve gotten a ton of text messages, Twitter messages and Facebook messages from parents, or from the kids themselves, reaching out to me,” Hufford said Sunday. “Lots of pictures of the girls I work with, next to the TV with me on it, playing in the (MAAC) tournament. I got a lot of texts today wishing me good luck, and already, I looked down soon as I saw where we were going and had, like, 15 messages.”

The Gators are the No. 14 seed in the national tournament and the host team for the Gainesville regional, which includes the Griffs, Georgia Tech and Wisconsin. The Griffs enter this year’s NCAA Tournament on a 12-game winning streak, including its three wins in the MAAC Tournament.

Oklahoma is the No. 1 seed in the 64-team, double-elimination tournament.

Hufford is in her final season of playing softball with the Griffs, having chosen to use her extra year of eligibility while studying applied nutrition and working towards certification as a strength and conditioning coach. She earned a degree in health and wellness, with minors in psychology and strength and conditioning, in 2021.

Hufford was named the MAAC’s player of the year for 2022. She is one of the MAAC’s leading hitters (.392) and its leader in stolen bases (29) this season, and has a .443 on-base percentage. In five seasons with the Griffs, she has a .364 batting average, a .410 slugging percentage, a .417 on-base percentage and has 79 stolen bases.

But after the Griffs lost to Manhattan, 6-3, in the 2021 MAAC tournament championship game, Hufford knew she wasn’t done with softball. She wasn’t going to leave Canisius for another program, either, for the quick fix of making the NCAA Tournament. She knew the Griffs were equipped to accomplish that this season.

She also didn’t want to leave Buffalo or her family. Hufford’s father, Kevin, is the head softball coach at St. Mary’s of Lancaster and her family owns Softball Central, an indoor training facility.

Erin Hufford works at Softball Central, with a number of local youth and high school softball players in Western New York – many who, like Hufford once did, have aspirations to play college softball. When Hufford made a decision where to play college softball, she didn’t want to go too far from home.

“It would have felt wrong for me to look up in the stands and not see my parents,” she said. “I wanted to stay home and be able to go home on the weekend and be able to still hit with my dad. I love it here, and I love Buffalo. The community here is amazing.”

Hufford is also a standout on a roster that includes seven players from Western New York: pitchers Megan Giese (Orchard Park) and Emily Nicosia (Williamsville North), outfielders Christie McGee-Ross (Maryvale) and Sam Weber (Lancaster), infielder Abbey Roeser (Niagara Falls) and catcher Gianna Fazzolari (Sacred Heart).

Players with roots in Buffalo and Western New York helped Canisius return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009.

“Historically, we’ve always had a lot of local talent on our team,” Griffs coach Kim Griffin said. “In 2008 and 2009, we had a ton of local players who took us there, Katie Miranto, the Bonetto twins (Brittany and Ashley), Lindsay Garbacz. Canisius has always tried to recruit our best local talent, so for these guys to play for their hometown, in their hometown is really special, and I think it speaks to the level of softball in Western New York.”

Griffin saw it firsthand during the MAAC Tournament, when an umpire asked her about Giese, who pitched all three games for the Griffs last weekend, including a 4-1 win against Siena for the conference title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

“The umpire asked me, ‘Megan is from Buffalo?’ I said, ‘Yeah, she’s from Orchard Park.’ He was mind-blown.”

Then, Griffin proceeded to run down the names of all the players in Canisius’ lineup who were from Western New York.

“There’s high-quality softball here,” she said. “We’re just not known for it.”

Among those Western New York products, the first Griffin mentioned was Hufford, who has become a leader and an anchor for the Griffs as they enter the NCAA Tournament.

“My dad has been looking forward to this moment for his entire life, since I first picked up a softball,” said Hufford, who has been playing softball since she was four years old. “To be able to show all of the other local girls, all the girls who play softball in Buffalo that this is possible, it means a lot for me to do that. It’s probably the biggest thing.”

NCAA softball tournament regional, Gainesville, Fla.

Friday

Game 1: Wisconsin vs. Georgia Tech, 2 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 2: Canisius vs. Florida, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday

Game 3: Wisconsin-Georgia Tech winner vs. Canisius-Florida winner, 3 p.m.

Game 4: Wisconsin-Georgia Tech loser vs. Canisius-Florida loser, 5:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 8 p.m.

Sunday

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon

Game 7: If necessary, 2:30 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.