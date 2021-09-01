Canisius, Niagara women's basketball schedules released

Canisius and Niagara and the other Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference women's basketball teams will play a 20-game league schedule, the MAAC announced Wednesday.

Canisius will open its conference schedule with a home game against Saint Peters on Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Koessler Athletic Center two days after Niagara opens its MAAC schedule against the Peahens at the Gallagher Center.

The Griffs will finish conference play at home against Iona on March 5. Niagara's final conference regular game will be against Iona on March 3 at home.

Canisius and Niagara will meet on Jan. 8 at the Koessler Center and Feb. 26 at the Gallagher Center.

In nonconference play, Canisius will face nine opponents, starting with a Nov. 9 game at University at Buffalo. The Lady Griffs will play at St. Bonaventure on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Reilly Center in Allegany. In other nonconference games, the Canisius women will play Colgate, Detroit, Robert Morris and Youngstown State at home. The nonconference road schedule includes games against Binghamton, Duquesne and Albany.

Canisius will play its first season under new head coach Sahar Nusseibeh, who succeeds Scott Hemer. Canisius was limited to five games in 2020-21 because of the Covid-19 pandemic and was 0-5 overall, 0-4 in MAAC play.