Canisius, Niagara to play men's basketball doubleheader Saturday in Lewiston

Canisius and Niagara men’s basketball will play home MAAC games in a doubleheader Saturday at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston.

Niagara will host Mount St. Mary’s at noon, followed by Canisius against Rider at 3 p.m.

It is the first MAAC home doubleheader for Canisius and Niagara since Jan. 2, 2010, when Canisius played Fairfield and Niagara hosted at KeyBank Center.

Season ticket holders for Canisius or Niagara will have their tickets honored for both games. Tickets can be purchased by clicking the TICKETS link at the top PurpleEagles.com.

Both Canisius and Niagara also will play Monday. The Golden Griffins will face Rider and the Purple Eagles will face Rider. Those games will be in the afternoon, but locations and tipoff times are to be announced.

The Niagara women’s game at Iona also has been rescheduled for Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. in New Rochelle.

The teams were scheduled to play Thursday.

The Purple Eagles travel to face Manhattan at 2 p.m. Saturday.