Canisius, Niagara set for AHA quarterfinal matchups

Canisius and Niagara will continue their quests to reach the NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Championships on Friday when they open quarterfinal series in the Atlantic Hockey Association playoffs.

Canisius, the No. 2 seed in the AHA West, will play host to No. 3 RIT at LECOM Harborcenter at 7 p.m. The Golden Griffins (8-5) and the Tigers (9-7-2) will meet in Game 2 at 7 p.m. Saturday. If necessary, Game 3 will be played at 5 p.m. Sunday.

No. 5 seed Niagara (5-10-3) will hit the road to take on No. 1 Robert Morris (14-7) at Clearview Arena in Pittsburgh. Game 1 on Friday is set for 7 p.m., as is Game 2 on Saturday. Game 3, if necessary, will be played at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Canisius will take the ice for the first time since being blanked 4-0 by rival Niagara in the regular-season finale. The Golden Griffins are led offensively by Keaton Mastrodonato, who has eight goals and six assists for 14 points. Mitchell Martan is second with 11 points (4-7) and Matt Long (3-4-7) and Grant Meyer (1-6-7) are tied for third. Goalie Jacob Barczewski is 4-2 with a .928 save percentage and Matt Ladd is 4-3 with a .913 save percentage.

Canisius won two of three games from RIT this season, beating the Tigers 5-3 and 3-0 in February at LECOM Harborcenter, and losing 3-2 in Rochester on Jan. 30.