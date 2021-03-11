Canisius, Niagara set for AHA quarterfinal matchups

Canisius and Niagara will continue their quests to reach the NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Championships on Friday when they open quarterfinal series in the Atlantic Hockey Association playoffs.
Canisius, the No. 2 seed in the AHA West, will play host to No. 3 RIT at LECOM Harborcenter at 7 p.m. The Golden Griffins (8-5) and the Tigers (9-7-2) will meet in Game 2 at 7 p.m. Saturday. If necessary, Game 3 will be played at 5 p.m. Sunday.
No. 5 seed Niagara (5-10-3) will hit the road to take on No. 1 Robert Morris (14-7) at Clearview Arena in Pittsburgh. Game 1 on Friday is set for 7 p.m., as is Game 2 on Saturday. Game 3, if necessary, will be played at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Canisius will take the ice for the first time since being blanked 4-0 by rival Niagara in the regular-season finale. The Golden Griffins are led offensively by Keaton Mastrodonato, who has eight goals and six assists for 14 points. Mitchell Martan is second with 11 points (4-7) and Matt Long (3-4-7) and Grant Meyer (1-6-7) are tied for third. Goalie Jacob Barczewski is 4-2 with a .928 save percentage and Matt Ladd is 4-3 with a .913 save percentage.
Canisius won two of three games from RIT this season, beating the Tigers 5-3 and 3-0 in February at LECOM Harborcenter, and losing 3-2 in Rochester on Jan. 30.
Niagara is coming off a 3-2 victory at Mercyhurst in the first round. Junior forward Walker Sommer scored the game-winning goal with 4:57 left in the third period and goalie Chad Veltri held off the Lakers the rest of the way. The Purple Eagles also got goals from junior forward Ludwig Stenlund and junior forward Ryan Cox.
Walker leads Niagara with 13 points on six goals and seven assists this season. Stenlund (6-6-12) and Ryan Naumovski (3-9-12) are tied for second on the team. Croix Evingson has a team-high 10 assists and Cox leads with seven goals.
Niagara lost all four games against Robert Morris in the AHA regular season. Two of the losses, including one in Pittsburgh, were in overtime. Veltri, who is 3-5-2 with an .897 save percentage, did not play in any of those four losses. Michael Corson is 2-4-1 with a .903 save percentage this season.