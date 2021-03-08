Canisius, Niagara prepare for MAAC basketball tournaments

The Canisius men’s basketball team and the Niagara women’s basketball team are preparing for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournaments, and aim to continue the momentum they created in a shortened second half of the season.
The Niagara men plan to play in the postseason, but their status may not be known until the Purple Eagles step on the court this week.
The MAAC begins its Men's tournament Monday, and its women’s tournament Tuesday, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Canisius, the sixth seed in the 11-team men's tournament, is scheduled to face No. 11 Rider in a first-round game at 7 p.m. Monday.
Niagara's men, the fifth seed, is scheduled to face No. 4 Marist in a quarterfinal game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Niagara will be the No. 8 seed in the 10-team women’s tournament, and is scheduled to face No. 9 Siena at noon Tuesday.
But much will be different from last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic forced the MAAC to cancel its tournament after two days. This year, the MAAC is requiring participating teams to undergo daily Covid-19 PCR testing. The men’s championship winner will go straight from New Jersey to the NCAA Tournament in Indiana.
The MAAC is allotting 150 tickets to each participating tournament team, and each attendee will go through a biometric health test and will be required to have identification to enter the seating area. Then, each spectator will be escorted to their seats in Boardwalk Hall.
"The protocols are in place for a reason,” Niagara women's coach Jada Pierce said last week on a MAAC video conference with reporters. "We’ve got to be safe.
“It’s definitely different, because we’re not used to getting tested every day. We’re getting tested three times a week. But I do think that will work itself out. And it will be a different feel.”
Canisius' basketball activities were paused for nearly six weeks due to Covid-19 positive tests in the program and Covid-protocols.
Canisius men face Rider
The Golden Griffins (7-5, 7-5 MAAC) closed the season Friday with a 76-75 win at Siena, which moved them into the sixth seed, but the win ended a tumultuous regular season in which the Griffs didn’t play from Jan. 2 to Feb. 12 due to Covid-19 issues, and played their final six regular-season games on the road.
“The season has been very unique for everybody, but it’s been quite a challenge for us,” Canisius coach Reggie Witherspoon said last week. “It’s kind of tough to get a gauge on how we’re doing, because after 10 games, you’re usually starting conference play.”
Led by forward Malek Green (13.3 points per game, 7.3 rebounds) and guard Majesty Brandon (12.4 points), the Griffs went 4-2 in their final six regular-season games.
Witherspoon called working through the mental aspect of the season “an extreme challenge,” as Canisius has had players who have been in some form of quarantine for up to 140 days in the last calendar year. He also estimated that Canisius has had six practices without anyone missing due to Covid-19 issues.
“One of the biggest struggles is that you’re used to being able to solve some of the problems and issues that arise during the course of the season,” Witherspoon said. “Covid does not fit in that category.”
Coach Greg Paulus offered no definitive answer as to whether the Purple Eagles will play in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament, which is scheduled to begin Monday in Atlantic City, N.J.
Niagara men plan to play
The Purple Eagles didn’t play for the final two weeks of the regular season due to a positive Covid-19 test among its Tier 1 personnel, but are the No. 5 seed. The timing works in their favor, but they have a limited window to prepare for the tournament.
Niagara (8-10, 7-9) has not announced if it has resumed practices in preparation for the MAAC Tournament, but posted Saturday on its social media accounts that it is the No. 5 seed, and it is scheduled to face Marist on Thursday.
5th seed earned‼️— Niagara Basketball (@NiagaraMBB) March 6, 2021
We will play Marist at 7:30 pm on Thursday in the @MAACHoops Tournament
🟣🦅🏀 pic.twitter.com/9mRcDqbrPr
The winner will advance to a MAAC semifinal game, scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.
Forward Kobi Nwandu leads the Purple Eagles with 14.5 points per game, while guard Marcus Hammond averages 13.2 points and 5.7 rebounds.
“Our guys have adapted a lot to the Covid times, but there’s a lot that goes into a season,” coach Greg Paulus said last week during a MAAC video conference. “Last year, this year, to see the improvement of individuals and the development of our team and our program on and off the court, I think a lot of the credit goes to our players for their resiliency and raising the standards, for themselves and for our team.
“As we work together, we want to continue to be a little bit better each day. And I’m proud of my players for how they’ve handled it, and the manner in which they’ve done that.”
Niagara announced Wednesday that its series on Thursday and Friday at Siena has been canceled due to a positive Covid-19 test among Tier 1 personnel in Siena's program.
Niagara women face Siena
Like the Niagara men, the Niagara women did not play their final regular-season series due to a positive Covid-19 test among Tier 1 personnel in Siena’s program. Seeing the men’s program’s final regular-season series canceled due to a positive test reiterated the value of accountability.
“For them, that was the, ‘Oh, whoa’ moment, making sure that you’re doing the extra, not just the minimum,” Pierce said. “Seeing them not get out there to play, possibly, until the tournament, and that it could have been in question, and that gave us a huge dose and our players have really stuck to staying on campus and minding the spaces that they’re in.
“We had it hit home here in the last week or so, so we definitely want to make sure we’re staying safe.”
The Purple Eagles (4-6, 4-6 MAAC) are scheduled to face the Saints less than a week after their regular-season series was canceled. Angel Parker leads the Purple Eagles with 14.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, and Ally Haar has averaged 12.9 points per game.
The Purple Eagles only played 10 games this season, but Pierce said that playing three consecutive weekends from Feb. 13-14 to Feb. 26-27 helped establish a rhythm as Niagara prepares for the tournament.
“We really felt like, OK, this is our third week of preparation and everybody had a sense of relief that they were getting an opportunity to play,” Pierce said. “Now it’s, let’s just continue this and finish off the goal we have, as far as trying to compete for a MAAC championship.
“We’re thankful to be getting to this point. And I think every coach is probably saying that as well. We’re all thankful to be getting to this point, because you didn’t know at the beginning of the season what it was going to look like.”