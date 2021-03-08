Canisius, Niagara prepare for MAAC basketball tournaments

“As we work together, we want to continue to be a little bit better each day. And I’m proud of my players for how they’ve handled it, and the manner in which they’ve done that.”

Niagara women's basketball's series against Siena canceled, will apply for NCAA waiver Niagara announced Wednesday that its series on Thursday and Friday at Siena has been canceled due to a positive Covid-19 test among Tier 1 personnel in Siena's program.

Niagara women face Siena

Like the Niagara men, the Niagara women did not play their final regular-season series due to a positive Covid-19 test among Tier 1 personnel in Siena’s program. Seeing the men’s program’s final regular-season series canceled due to a positive test reiterated the value of accountability.

“For them, that was the, ‘Oh, whoa’ moment, making sure that you’re doing the extra, not just the minimum,” Pierce said. “Seeing them not get out there to play, possibly, until the tournament, and that it could have been in question, and that gave us a huge dose and our players have really stuck to staying on campus and minding the spaces that they’re in.

“We had it hit home here in the last week or so, so we definitely want to make sure we’re staying safe.”

The Purple Eagles (4-6, 4-6 MAAC) are scheduled to face the Saints less than a week after their regular-season series was canceled. Angel Parker leads the Purple Eagles with 14.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, and Ally Haar has averaged 12.9 points per game.