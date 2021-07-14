Canisius, Niagara hockey to play two Atlantic Hockey home-and-home series this season

The Battle of the Bridge in men's hockey will be played in a pair of split weekend series this season.
The Atlantic Hockey Association released its 2021-22 regular-season schedules Wednesday, and Canisius and Niagara will meet four times during the regular season in the latest iteration of the longstanding rivalry.
Niagara will host Canisius on Dec. 10 at Dwyer Arena in Lewiston, and the Golden Griffins will host the Purple Eagles on Dec. 11 at LECOM Harborcenter, their home rink. The regular-season series will continue Feb. 11 when Canisius hosts Niagara, and will conclude Feb. 12 at Niagara.
Canisius opens the season with a nonconference series Oct. 8-9 at Penn State, the first of five road games to start for the Golden Griffins.
Canisius' season continues with its Atlantic Hockey opener Oct. 15-16 at RIT, then it plays Oct. 19 at Clarkson in in Potsdam before it opens its home schedule Oct. 29-30 with a two-game non-conference series against Ferris State at LECOM Harborcenter. Canisius coach Trevor Large is a Ferris State graduate; he played for the Bulldogs from 2000-04.
Niagara plays its first six games on the road, including a pair of nonconference weekend series Oct. 8-9 at North Dakota and Oct. 22-23 at Penn State. Niagara opens its Atlantic Hockey schedule Oct. 29-30 at Sacred Heart, then hosts Air Force as the Purple Eagles open their home schedule Nov. 5-6 at Dwyer Arena.
Niagara will also play a two-game, nonconference series Nov. 26-27 at Michigan, and a nonconference series Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 at Notre Dame.
The 2022 Atlantic Hockey tournament, which includes the league's 12 teams, begins with its first round March 4-6, continues with its quarterfinals March 11-13, and its semifinals and championship are scheduled for March 18-19. The location for championship weekend will be announced at a later date.
The Atlantic Hockey tournament champion earns an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
2021 Canisius hockey schedule
Oct. 8-9 at Penn State
Oct. 15-16 at RPI
Oct. 19 at Clarkson
Oct. 29-30 vs. Ferris State
Nov. 5-6 at Bentley
Nov. 12-13 vs. RIT
Nov. 19 at Mercyhurst
Nov. 20 vs. Mercyhurst
Nov. 26-27 vs. AIC
Dec. 3-4 at Air Force
Dec. 10 at Niagara
Dec. 11 vs. Niagara
Jan. 3 vs. Clarkson
Jan. 7-8 at Army
Jan. 14-15 at Holy Cross
Jan. 21-22 vs. Bentley
Feb. 4-5 vs. Air Force
Feb. 11 vs. Niagara
Feb. 12 at Niagara
Feb. 18-19 vs. Sacred Heart
Feb. 25 vs. Mercyhurst
Feb. 26 at Mercyhurst
2021-22 Niagara hockey schedule
Oct. 8-9 at North Dakota
Oct. 22-23 at Penn State
Oct. 29-30 at Sacred Heart
Nov. 5-6 vs. Air Force
Nov. 19-20 vs. Army
Nov. 26-27 at Michigan
Dec. 3-4 at Holy Cross
Dec. 10 vs. Canisius
Dec. 11 at Canisius
Dec. 31-Jan. 1 at Notre Dame
Jan. 7-8 vs. Sacred Heart
Jan. 14-15 at Air Force
Jan. 21 at RIT
Jan. 22 vs. RIT