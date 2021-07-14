Canisius, Niagara hockey to play two Atlantic Hockey home-and-home series this season

The Battle of the Bridge in men's hockey will be played in a pair of split weekend series this season.

The Atlantic Hockey Association released its 2021-22 regular-season schedules Wednesday, and Canisius and Niagara will meet four times during the regular season in the latest iteration of the longstanding rivalry.

Niagara will host Canisius on Dec. 10 at Dwyer Arena in Lewiston, and the Golden Griffins will host the Purple Eagles on Dec. 11 at LECOM Harborcenter, their home rink. The regular-season series will continue Feb. 11 when Canisius hosts Niagara, and will conclude Feb. 12 at Niagara.

Canisius opens the season with a nonconference series Oct. 8-9 at Penn State, the first of five road games to start for the Golden Griffins.

Canisius' season continues with its Atlantic Hockey opener Oct. 15-16 at RIT, then it plays Oct. 19 at Clarkson in in Potsdam before it opens its home schedule Oct. 29-30 with a two-game non-conference series against Ferris State at LECOM Harborcenter. Canisius coach Trevor Large is a Ferris State graduate; he played for the Bulldogs from 2000-04.