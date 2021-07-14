 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Canisius, Niagara hockey to play two Atlantic Hockey home-and-home series this season
0 comments

Canisius, Niagara hockey to play two Atlantic Hockey home-and-home series this season

Support this work for $1 a month
1012284889 McCoy Sports Canisius vs. Niagara

Niagara Purple Eagles forward Ludwig Stenlund battles Canisius Golden Griffins forward Casey Jerry for the puck in the first period at Harborcenter on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

 By James P. McCoy/Buffalo News

The Battle of the Bridge in men's hockey will be played in a pair of split weekend series this season.

The Atlantic Hockey Association released its 2021-22 regular-season schedules Wednesday, and Canisius and Niagara will meet four times during the regular season in the latest iteration of the longstanding rivalry.

Niagara will host Canisius on Dec. 10 at Dwyer Arena in Lewiston, and the Golden Griffins will host the Purple Eagles on Dec. 11 at LECOM Harborcenter, their home rink. The regular-season series will continue Feb. 11 when Canisius hosts Niagara, and will conclude Feb. 12 at Niagara. 

Canisius opens the season with a nonconference series Oct. 8-9 at Penn State, the first of five road games to start for the Golden Griffins.

Canisius' season continues with its Atlantic Hockey opener Oct. 15-16 at RIT, then it plays Oct. 19 at Clarkson in in Potsdam before it opens its home schedule Oct. 29-30 with a two-game non-conference series against Ferris State at LECOM Harborcenter. Canisius coach Trevor Large is a Ferris State graduate; he played for the Bulldogs from 2000-04.

Niagara plays its first six games on the road, including a pair of nonconference weekend series Oct. 8-9 at North Dakota and Oct. 22-23 at Penn State. Niagara opens its Atlantic Hockey schedule Oct. 29-30 at Sacred Heart, then hosts Air Force as the Purple Eagles open their home schedule Nov. 5-6 at Dwyer Arena. 

Niagara will also play a two-game, nonconference series Nov. 26-27 at Michigan, and a nonconference series Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 at Notre Dame.

The 2022 Atlantic Hockey tournament, which includes the league's 12 teams, begins with its first round March 4-6, continues with its quarterfinals March 11-13, and its semifinals and championship are scheduled for March 18-19. The location for championship weekend will be announced at a later date. 

The Atlantic Hockey tournament champion earns an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. 

2021 Canisius hockey schedule

Oct. 8-9 at Penn State

Oct. 15-16 at RPI

Oct. 19 at Clarkson

Oct. 29-30 vs. Ferris State

Nov. 5-6 at Bentley

Nov. 12-13 vs. RIT

Nov. 19 at Mercyhurst

Nov. 20 vs. Mercyhurst

Nov. 26-27 vs. AIC

Dec. 3-4 at Air Force

Dec. 10 at Niagara

Dec. 11 vs. Niagara

Jan. 3 vs. Clarkson

Jan. 7-8 at Army

Jan. 14-15 at Holy Cross

Jan. 21-22 vs. Bentley

Feb. 4-5 vs. Air Force

Feb. 11 vs. Niagara

Feb. 12 at Niagara

Feb. 18-19 vs. Sacred Heart

Feb. 25 vs. Mercyhurst

Feb. 26 at Mercyhurst

2021-22 Niagara hockey schedule

Oct. 8-9 at North Dakota

Oct. 22-23 at Penn State

Oct. 29-30 at Sacred Heart

Nov. 5-6 vs. Air Force

Nov. 19-20 vs. Army

Nov. 26-27 at Michigan

Dec. 3-4 at Holy Cross

Dec. 10 vs. Canisius

Dec. 11 at Canisius

Dec. 31-Jan. 1 at Notre Dame

Jan. 7-8 vs. Sacred Heart

Jan. 14-15 at Air Force

Jan. 21 at RIT

Jan. 22 vs. RIT

Jan. 28-29 vs. Mercyhurst

Feb. 4-5 vs. Bentley

Feb. 11 at Canisius

Feb. 12 vs. Canisius

Feb. 18 vs. RIT

Feb. 19 at RIT

Feb. 25-26 at AIC

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How many games could the NBA Finals go?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News