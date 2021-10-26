Canisius, Niagara basketball teams hope to create routine 2021-22 season

The echo was clear as Reggie Witherspoon tapped his knuckles against the wooden desk in his office.
“We haven’t had Covid issues,” the sixth-year Canisius men’s basketball coach said.
In the 2020-21 season, that wasn't the case, as the Golden Griffins played just 13 games.
The Canisius and Niagara men's and women's basketball teams had their seasons disrupted last season due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The four teams are optimistic about regaining some sense of in-season routine, even as the virus continues to linger at the regional and national levels.
“It was like two years ago, when you went into the gym, you started (practice) at the end of September, beginning of October, with the energy level being high,” Niagara women’s coach Jada Pierce said. “Covid has affected some people in different ways, and it's expressed in different ways with our team. There’s appreciation, there’s joy, there’s absolute love for the game, for the people that you’re with in the journey. Thinking about 10 players coming back from last year, they went through all that with us coaches, in the trenches.”
Niagara's basketball program landed a player who was one of the nation’s more intriguing high school football recruits in 2020-21.
The MAAC announced in August that athletes and athletic staffs at each of its 11 member schools are required to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Canisius and Niagara require students to be vaccinated, as well.
Despite the Covid-19 protocols, practices for some haven’t completely reverted to pre-pandemic formats. Witherspoon said his team can gather in the locker room again and practice without wearing masks, but the Golden Griffins exercise caution when it comes to larger team gatherings.
In addition to the early assortment of preseason injuries, the Griffs take the precautionary measure of resting players who exhibit Covid-19 symptoms such as coughing or an upset stomach, particularly with the risk of breakthrough infections.
“That’s one of the challenges,” Witherspoon said. “Some of the things we can’t do, in terms of team meals and team gatherings. We still have to be very careful with that.
“Now, you’ve got to figure out how to move on. It might be one or two guys with an injury or a nick or a bruise, or one or two guys who could have a cold or a reaction to food. But there are some things we can now do that we couldn’t do.”
Parker, a Cardinal O’Hara graduate from Cheektowaga, is a junior who led the Purple Eagles in scoring in 2019-20 and averaged 15.3 points in 11 games in 2020-21. She also led Niagara in rebounds (6.6 per game) and assists (5.8).
The Niagara men played 20 games last season, but paused activities Feb. 25 due to a positive Covid-19 test among its Tier 1 personnel. That canceled its final regular-season series against Canisius and put the Purple Eagles in jeopardy of missing the MAAC tournament.
The Purple Eagles, though, reached the MAAC semifinals in March, and third-year coach Greg Paulus benefited from having his first full offseason as a head coach. He said that time has been vital in building relationships within a program.
Paulus couldn’t do that in 2020, when athletic activities at Niagara were suspended in the spring that year, and Covid-19 protocols didn’t allow full team gatherings – including practices, meetings and conditioning – during the 2020-21 preseason and regular season.
“It’s a really good feeling to be able to connect a little more with the guys in our program,” Paulus said. “There’s a lot of protocols and guidelines we’re working with and following each and every day, but for us, each day, there was something different, and you had to adapt last season. The way you traveled. Not being able to have many team meals together and not being able to connect and develop those relationships from teammate to teammate, coach to teammate.
“It's such a big part of what I do and why I love to coach. For us to be able to have a little bit more of that under the guidelines is something. When you have something taken away and it comes back, you get a chance to appreciate it more.”
Canisius College announced on Friday that Sahar Nusseibeh will be its new women’s basketball coach.
The Niagara and Canisius women’s teams faced similar issues. Niagara played only 11 games last season. Canisius discontinued its season Feb. 4 after only five games due to the pandemic and health and safety concerns.
“They went through one heck of a season, and, obviously, it was shortened, and I’ve heard their stories and we have empathized with them,” first-year Griffs coach Sahar Nusseibeh said. “Ever since Day One of getting here, and hearing what they went through, the main focus of our staff is just to create that experience and environment where they are having fun and look forward to coming to practice every day. We are all about celebrating success, highlighting the positives, our individual strengths, our collective strengths, and they have bought in.”
In addition to keeping a close eye on his team’s health, Witherspoon has kept note of the calendar as his team prepares to open its season Nov. 9 at Miami (Fla.).
“We haven’t had a home game since Jan. 2, and we’ve gone 598 days without having any fans, anybody watching us play,” Witherspoon said, prior to his team’s 101-64 win Sunday against Wheeling. “So, all of these things add up to an opportunity for us to go into the locker room, as we used to, because we didn’t do that last year. Everything was done differently. This gives us an opportunity to go through the whole game-day experience.”
Canisius, Niagara season openers
Canisius men: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Miami (Fla.).
Niagara men: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Xavier.
Canisius women: 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the University at Buffalo.
Niagara women: 2 p.m. Nov. 9 vs. Loyola (Md.).