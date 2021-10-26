Canisius, Niagara basketball teams hope to create routine 2020-21 season

Paulus couldn’t do that in 2020, when athletic activities at Niagara were suspended in the spring that year, and Covid-19 protocols didn’t allow full team gatherings – including practices, meetings and conditioning – during the 2020-21 preseason and regular season.

“It’s a really good feeling to be able to connect a little more with the guys in our program,” Paulus said. “There’s a lot of protocols and guidelines we’re working with and following each and every day, but for us, each day, there was something different, and you had to adapt last season. The way you traveled. Not being able to have many team meals together and not being able to connect and develop those relationships from teammate to teammate, coach to teammate.

“It's such a big part of what I do and why I love to coach. For us to be able to have a little bit more of that under the guidelines is something. When you have something taken away and it comes back, you get a chance to appreciate it more.”

Canisius College hires Sahar Nusseibeh as women's basketball coach Canisius College announced on Friday that Sahar Nusseibeh will be its new women’s basketball coach.

The Niagara and Canisius women’s teams faced similar issues. Niagara played only 11 games last season. Canisius discontinued its season Feb. 4 after only five games due to the pandemic and health and safety concerns.