Canisius, Niagara athletic departments announce postponements due to winter storm warning

The Canisius College athletic department announced Thursday afternoon that its men's and women's basketball games scheduled for the weekend have been tentatively postponed to Sunday, due to the impending snowstorm that is heading toward Buffalo and Western New York.

Additionally, the Niagara University athletic department announced that a women's basketball game and a hockey game scheduled for this weekend have been postponed due to the storm.

The Canisius men's basketball team was scheduled to host Fredonia at 7 p.m. Friday at Koessler Athletic Center, and the Canisius women were scheduled to host Binghamton at 1 p.m. Saturday at KAC. Instead, the games are tentatively rescheduled as a doubleheader to be played on Sunday, both at KAC, with times and broadcast information still to be determined.

Niagara's scheduled women's basketball game at 2 p.m. Saturday against Cleveland State at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston has been postponed, with a rescheduled time and date to be determined. Niagara's hockey team was scheduled to host St. Lawrence at 7 p.m. Saturday at Dwyer Arena in Lewiston, and that game has been postponed to Jan. 5, with a time to be announced. Niagara, though, will still host the U.S. National Team Development Program at 7 p.m. Friday at Dwyer Arena.

Daemen College also announced that its men's basketball game scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday against Clarion at Lumsden Gymnasium has been postponed to Dec. 15, with a tipoff time to be determined. The Daemen women's basketball team's game scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday against Saint Michael's College has been postponed, but a makeup time and date has not yet been rescheduled.

A St. Bonaventure athletic department spokesperson told The News that the men's basketball game against Bowling Green at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Reilly Center in Allegany is still on as scheduled.

The University at Buffalo's football game against Akron at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at UB Stadium, and its women's basketball game at noon Saturday against Princeton at Alumni Arena also remain as scheduled.