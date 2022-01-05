 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Canisius, Niagara announce rescheduled basketball games
Canisius Florida Gulf Coast Basketball

Canisius player Armon Harried drives to the basket against Florida Gulf Coast during the second half at the Koessler Center on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

The athletic departments at Canisius College and Niagara University announced Wednesday several schedule changes for men's and women's basketball games, including a pair of rescheduled games for the start of the Battle of the Bridge series. 

The Canisius-Niagara women's basketball game that was scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Koessler Athletic Center has been rescheduled to noon Sunday at the same location. Canisius' women's basketball team entered Covid-19 protocols and paused activities Dec. 29, and Canisius' athletic department said in a statement that the game was rescheduled due to return-to-play protocols in conjunction with the college's Covid-19 policy.

The Canisius-Niagara men's basketball game that was scheduled for Jan. 14 at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston has been moved to Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. It is the first meeting for the two teams since March 6, 2020, as the 2020-21 series was cancelled due to Covid-19 protocols. 

Additionally, Canisius announced that its men's home game against Quinnipiac, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, has been moved to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Quinnipiac is also scheduled to play at 1 p.m. Sunday at Niagara. 

The Canisius women will play at Marist at 5 p.m. Jan. 24 in Poughkeepsie, a game that was postponed from Dec. 30. 

