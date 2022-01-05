Canisius, Niagara announce rescheduled basketball games

The athletic departments at Canisius College and Niagara University announced Wednesday several schedule changes for men's and women's basketball games, including a pair of rescheduled games for the start of the Battle of the Bridge series.

The Canisius-Niagara women's basketball game that was scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Koessler Athletic Center has been rescheduled to noon Sunday at the same location. Canisius' women's basketball team entered Covid-19 protocols and paused activities Dec. 29, and Canisius' athletic department said in a statement that the game was rescheduled due to return-to-play protocols in conjunction with the college's Covid-19 policy.

The Canisius-Niagara men's basketball game that was scheduled for Jan. 14 at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston has been moved to Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. It is the first meeting for the two teams since March 6, 2020, as the 2020-21 series was cancelled due to Covid-19 protocols.

Additionally, Canisius announced that its men's home game against Quinnipiac, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, has been moved to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Quinnipiac is also scheduled to play at 1 p.m. Sunday at Niagara.

The Canisius women will play at Marist at 5 p.m. Jan. 24 in Poughkeepsie, a game that was postponed from Dec. 30.

