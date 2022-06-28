Canisius, Niagara announce hockey schedules

The Atlantic Hockey Association has announced its conference schedule and a new plan for its postseason conference tournament.

The AHA, which includes Canisius and Niagara, will have a 26-game schedule. The renewal of the “Battle of the Bridge” series with the two schools is scheduled for Jan. 27-28 at LECOM Harborcenter.

Niagara begins its league schedule Oct. 14-15 against AIC at Dwyer Arena after a season-opening trip to Omaha for non-league games Oct. 7-8. Niagara has home league games against Sacred Heart (Oct. 21-22), Mercyhurst (Oct. 28, Feb. 25)), Bentley (Jan. 13-14), Army (Feb. 3-4) and RIT (Feb. 10-11). The Purple Eagles are also at Mercyhurst (Oct. 29 and Feb. 24), at Bentley (Nov. 4-5), at Army (Dec. 2-3), at AIC (Dec. 8-9), at Air Force (Jan. 20-21) and at Holy Cross (Feb. 17-18).

In the non-league schedule, Niagara will play at home against St. Lawrence (Nov. 19), Colgate (Nov. 25-26) and at Miami of Ohio, (Dec. 30-31). The Purple Eagles also will host an exhibition against the National Team Development Program on Nov. 18.

Canisius opens its season at Penn State for the second consecutive year with games Oct. 7-8, travels to Ferris State (Oct. 14-15) and hosts RPI (Oct. 18) and Miami of Ohio (Oct. 21-22).

The Golden Griffins begin the AHA season at Sacred Heart (Oct. 28-29). The have road league games at RIT (Dec. 2-3), at Air Force (Dec. 30-31), at Army (Jan. 13-14), at Bentley (Jan. 20-21), at RIT (Feb. 4), at Mercyhurst (Feb. 10-11) and at Holy Cross (Feb. 24-25). They have home games against Holy Cross (Nov. 4-5), AIC (Nov. 11-12), Army (Nov. 25-26), RIT (Dec. 2-3), RIT (Feb. 3) and Sacred Heart (Feb. 17-18).

Canisius also had a road non-league game at Maine on Dec. 10.

The AHA also announced that the entirety of its eight-team conference tournament will be played on campus sites with a revised format. The top four seeds will host best-of-three quarterfinal series March 3-5. Semifinal best-of-three series will take place March 10-12 with the highest-seeded quarterfinal winner hosting the lowest-seeded quarterfinal winner and the second-highest remaining seed hosting the third-highest remaining seed.

The championship will be determined in a single game on the home ice of the highest remaining seed March 18.