Canisius men's basketball tops St. Bonaventure in overtime for first win of season

Reggie Witherspoon’s grin was a little wider after the Canisius men’s basketball team held off a last-second rally in an 84-80 overtime win against St. Bonaventure.

Five days earlier, the Golden Griffins had taken a 92-81 loss against Youngstown State on their home court. While it was the season opener, it likely left Witherspoon, the Griffs’ seventh-year coach, with a few questions about his team, even after only the first game of the season.

The Griffs answered some of the questions Witherspoon and his coaching staff may have had, and the overtime win showed the resiliency of the Griffs on Saturday at Koessler Athletic Center.

“We played a lot more poised,” said Canisius’ Jordan Henderson, who scored 19 points. “We got a little bit more experience from that first game and we started to move the ball more. We started to lock in a little more, defensively. We still have to work on rebounding, but I could tell that everyone was working hard and everybody was trying to go to that next play. Even if a mistake happened, everyone went to the next play.”

The Griffs earned their first win against St. Bonaventure at Koessler Athletic Center since a 72-69 win against the Bonnies on Nov. 17, 2012.

In that same vein, it exposed the shortcomings of a new-look St. Bonaventure team that has five new starters, who are part of an entirely new lineup following last season.

The Griffs rallied to tie the game twice in the final six minutes – at 57-57 on Henderson’s 3-pointer with 5:48 left and at 59-59 on Long’s layup with 4:45 left – and Jacco Fritz’s free throws with 1:43 left cut Bona’s lead to 65-63.

After a shot-clock violation by the Bonnies with 1:12 left, Jordan Henderson’s wide-open 3-pointer gave Canisius a 66-65 lead with 47.8 seconds left. Chad Venning’s free throw, after he was fouled by Bryce Okpoh with 26.6 seconds left, tied the game at 66-66.

But as he drove to the baseline, Tahj Staveskie fell to the ground and couldn’t control the ball, and was called for traveling with 1.7 seconds left in regulation, and Daryl Banks III’s last-second heave was short of the basket, which forced overtime.

The Griffs, Witherspoon said, changed their focus for overtime.

“We wanted to put everything behind us, to get a mental reset,” Witherspoon said. “The last possession didn’t go the way we wanted it to go, and what we’ve been trying to work on is not to think about the last possession but get to the next possession. I thought we did a pretty good job of that.

The Bonnies went 1 for 7 from the floor in the first 4:26 of overtime, part of a 4-for-10 effort, then scrambled to get within two with 14 seconds left.

Daryl Banks III’s 3-pointer with 4.4 seconds left in overtime cut Canisius’ lead to 80-79, and Staveskie hit a pair of free throws to open the lead back to 82-79 with 3.3 seconds left.

Then, Anouar Mellouk shot the first of two free-throw attempts with 1.9 seconds left, but the Bonnies were called for a lane violation on the second shot, and Staveskie capped off the win by hitting a pair of free throws with 1.1 seconds left.

"The defense, it gave up 18 points in five minutes," Bona coach Mark Schmidt said. "And that's the difference It wasn't offense, like I said. We scored 80 points. If you scored 80 points you should win. But we didn't defend, and they made some tough shots and give them credit, but we've got to be better on the defensive end."

The Bonnies, though, said they needed a game like this.

“Some people haven’t experienced this, so this was a good first test,” said Banks, who scored a game-high 22 points. “We failed, obviously, but we already know we’re going to learn from it and go back to the gym and practice, and just execute.”

More depth for the Bonnies: Bona had a near-static lineup in 2021-22, as its five starters last season averaged a minimum of 30.6 minutes per game, and its seven players off the bench averaged a maximum of 13.0 minutes per game. This season has already turned into an early exercise of the Bonnies’ depth, and of its versatility; the Bonnies don’t have a dominant center or inside presence and don’t have the experience or confidence at the perimeter like they did last season.

Barry Evans, Kyrell Luc, Yann Farell, Daryl Banks II and Anouar Mellouk started for the Bonnies, and reserves Chad Venning played 20 minutes, 16 seconds; Anquan Hill 35:09 and Moses Flowers 15:45.

Flowers, a transfer from Hartford, played Saturday at Canisius and had two points and assist; he joined the lineup after exiting concussion protocol, and he did not play in a 71-58 win against Saint Francis (Pa.) Monday at the Reilly Center.

Sophomore guard Brett Rumpel has not played this season due to an injury to his lower left leg, and was in a walking boot and on the sidelines Saturday at Canisius.

Bona announced prior to the game Saturday that sophomore guard Justin Ndjock-Tadjore is leaving the men's basketball program for personal reasons and will seek a transfer. He played 8.8 minutes and had three rebounds Monday for the Bonnies in their season opener against. Saint Francis.

Defensive standout: Canisius may have found a defensive specialist in Bryce Okpoh, a 6-foot-7 forward and a transfer from Clarendon (Texas) Community College. Okpoh had nine rebounds, including six defensive rebounds, and blocked 3-point attempt by Anquan Hill a little more than eight minutes into the second half.

A below-average output at the charity stripe: The Griffs won despite going 21-for-32 (65.6%) on free throws, while the Bonnies went 16-for-23 (69.6%) from the line; 75% accuracy on free-throw shooting is generally a baseline for college players and college teams.

So we meet again: Saturday’s meeting between the Bonnies and the Griffs was the 170th meeting in a series that began in 1920, but Saturday was only the eighth time the Bonnies have played at Canisius. Bona’s last trip to Koessler was in 2017, a 73-65 win Friday or the Bonnies. Bona hosted Canisius last season at the Reilly Center in Allegany, did not play the Griffs in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic limiting the schedule, played the Griffs in 2019 at KeyBank Center and hosted the Griffs in 2018 at the Reilly Center.

Bona leads the all-time series, 102-68.

“This is the 170th time we’ve played Canisius, and the Little Three has been going on forever,” Schmidt, the 16th-year Bonnies coach, said earlier in the week. “Before I was born. Hopefully we can continue that, now with the Big 4 and Buffalo.”

Back on the court: Griffs forward Jacco Fritz is returning from from offseason ankle surgery and an upper-body injury he sustained during preseason practices. The 6-foot-10 senior forward scored two points, blocked one shot and had a steal in 15:04 Monday against Youngstown State.

Fritz scored 12 points in 19:54 against Bona; he entered the game with about four minutes left in the first half, and his putback with 2:31 left, a rebound off his own shot, gave the Griffs a 31-29 lead.

*

Getting technical: Officials called a pair of technical fouls in the first half – one against Canisius’ Tre Dinkins with 5:48 left and one against Bona’s Daryl Banks III with 1:42 left – after both players got a little too verbal with officials while arguing fouls.

Transfer update for Canisius: According to a Canisius athletic department spokesperson, the NCAA ruled this week that Frank Mitchell, a forward from Toronto, is not eligible to play this year after transferring to Canisius from Humber College in Toronto. He will have to sit out from competition in the 2022-23 season, and it is unclear if Canisius will appeal the NCAA’s ruling.

Who was there: There were a few notable names and faces in a nearly packed Koessler Athletic Center: Buffalo Police Officer Moe Badger, officer who was on CBS’ “The Amazing Race” with “Singing Cops” partner, Buffalo Police Officer Michael Norwood Jr.; New Canisius president Steve K. Stoute, who sat behind the Canisius bench; Bona athletic director Joe Manhertz, who sat behind the Bonnies bench; and Dominic Grecco, a St. Joe’s and St. Bonaventure graduate who was better known last season as “Captain Beer.” He was among the Bona students behind the east baseline … but wasn’t wearing his familiar stovepipe hat in the shape of a beer stein.

What’s next: St. Bonaventure faces South Dakota State at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Sanford (S.D.) Pentagon. Canisius hosts Cleveland State at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Koessler Athletic Center.